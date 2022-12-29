Sports

Ranji Trophy: Priyank Panchal slams double-century versus Chandigarh

Panchal scored his 26th FC ton (Source: Twitter/@PKpanchal9)

Gujarat skipper Priyank Panchal brought up a magnificent double-century versus Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 game. The veteran batted with intent and gave the opposition bowlers a hard time. Overall, it was his 26th ton in First-Class cricket. He has truly been sensational in whites. Here we look at his stellar stats in red-ball cricket.

Memorable double-hundred for Priyank Panchal

Chandigarh posted 304 while batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground in Ahmedabad. The total didn't push Gujarat under the pump as Panchal put up a batting exhibition. He was involved in several crucial partnerships as Gujarat raced passed the 550-run mark. Besides Panchal, Manan Hingrajia also scored a brilliant hundred. Priyesh Patel (62) and Het Patel (59) contributed with fifties.

A look at his career stats

Meanwhile, Panchal, who is standing in his 109th FC game, has now raced past the 7,750-run mark in the format. His average is more than 45. Besides 26 tons, the 32-year-old also owns 30 fifties in red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Panchal has four fifty-plus scores in the ongoing Ranji season. His scores before this knock read as 111, 85, 52, and 0.

Half-century for Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw was another stand-out performer on Day 3 of the third-round matches. The young dasher scored 68 off 99 deliveries in Mumbai's second innings vs Saurashtra. His knock was studded with six boundaries and two sixes. Speaking of his numbers, Shaw now owns 3,194 runs in 39 FC games at a 47-plus average (50s: 15, 100s: 11).

Riyan Parag takes Hyderabad by storm

Meanwhile, Assam's Riyan Parag showcased his all-round brilliance versus Hyderabad. Assam were tottering at 29/2 in their second innings when Riyan Parag arrived to bat. The dasher went after the bowlers from the outset and ended up scoring 78 off just 28 deliveries. His knock was studded with eight boundaries and six maximums. He also took four wickets in Hyderabad's first innings.