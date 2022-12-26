Sports

AUS vs SA: Verreynne slams second Test fifty; Jansen shines

Written by V Shashank Dec 26, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Kyle Verreynne recorded his second Test fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The South African pair of Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen helped the visitors crawl back into the game in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG. The duo stitched a sturdy 112-run stand for the sixth wicket, lifting SA from 67/5 to 179/6. Verreynne slammed 52 off 99 deliveries, while Jansen recorded his maiden Test fifty (59). We decode their stats.

Second successive fifty for Verreynne

Coming to bat at 58/4, Verreynne wound up scoring his second consecutive fifty of the ongoing series. He ran a single to attain the second fifty of his Test career. He fetched three fours as he compiled a 99-ball 52. Verreynne also clocked a fifty in the first innings in the opening Test at the Gabba (64), lifting SA from a spot of bother.

A look at Verreynne's Test numbers

Verreynne made his Test debut against West Indies in 2021. He has now breached the 500-run mark (520) in 13 matches. He averages 28.88. He struck his maiden Test ton against New Zealand (136*) in Christchurch earlier this year. He has amassed 116 and 404 runs at home and away venues, averaging 23.20 and 31.07, respectively.

Jansen records career-best score

Jansen's counter-attacking approach eased the pressure off the Proteas. The right-hander struck a four off Mitchell Starc, followed by back-to-back fours off Nathan Lyon in the 46th over. He slammed a boundary off Lyon in the 58th over, bringing up his maiden Test fifty. He continued with the hostile approach before getting out to Cameron Green. Jansen scored 59 off 136 deliveries (4s: 10).

How did SA's innings pan out?

Put to bat, South Africa were brought to crutches in the first session (58/4). Sarel Erwee departed soon. SA were then struck with double blows as both Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma were dismissed in the 23rd over. Khaya Zondo followed sometime later. Verreynne and Jansen paved the foundation for a 189-run total. For Australia, Green shone with his maiden five-fer (5/27).