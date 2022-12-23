Sports

SRH buy uncapped all-rounder Vivrant Sharma for Rs. 2.6 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 07:48 pm 1 min read

Vivrant's bid started at INR 20 lakh (Source: Twitter/@IPL).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have bought uncapped all-rounder Vivrant Sharma for Rs. 2.6 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Vivrant's bid started at INR 20 lakh and besides SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went after him. After a brief bidding war, the Orange Army eventually secured his services. Notably, Vivrant is yet to make his IPL debut. Here are further details.

Who is Vivrant Sharma?

Vivrant was born on October 23, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir. He represents the same state in domestic cricket. The right-handed batter is known for his quick scoring in the middle overs. He enjoyed a brilliant run in the recent home season and the same earned him such a lucrative deal. Notably, Vivrant can also contribute with his handy leg-break bowling.

A look at his stats

Vivrant has featured in nine T20 outings, smoking 191 runs at a decent strike rate of 128.18. With the ball, he has scalped six wickets in his three innings in the shortest format with 4/13 being his best figures. The youngster would now look to shine in IPL as well. As of now, he seems a backup for Washington Sundar in the SRH camp.