Bangladesh vs India: Shreyas Iyer slams his fifth Test fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 23, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Iyer has raced to 595 Test runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer registered his fifth half-century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Iyer slammed a scintillating 87, helping India cross the 300-run mark. He shared a 159-run stand with Rishabh Pant when India were in a spot of bother. Iyer is five short of completing 600 runs in Test cricket.

A phenomenal knock by Iyer

Iyer was watchful at the start but shifted gears once the partnership with Pant grew. He scored his fifth half-century in Test cricket. The middle-order batter smashed a defiant 86 in the first innings of the Chattogram Test. Iyer racked up 87 off 105 balls this time. His emphatic knock was studded with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

The trend continues!

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer had become the first Indian player to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket. The trend continues! His scores read 87, 86, 19, 15, 67, 92, 27, 14, 18, 65, and 105.

Iyer races to 595 Test runs

Iyer's Test career has flown nicely. He slammed a record-breaking Test ton on his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur last year. He had become the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut. In seven Tests, the right-handed batter has slammed 595 runs at an incredible average of 54.09. Iyer seems to have overcome his short-ball woes.

Most international runs for India in 2022

Iyer is India's leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He has surpassed Suryakumar Yadav, who has slammed 1,424 runs so far. The former occupies the fourth spot overall, having smashed 1,580 runs from 39 internationals at an average of 47.87. He is only behind Babar Azam (2,423), Litton Das (1,848), and Mohammad Rizwan (1,598) in this regard.

How did Day 2 pan out?

India resumed the match with their overnight score of 19/0. They lost both KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in quick succession. India were reduced to 94-4 after losing both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Pant and Iyer then shared a 159-run stand, handing India the required stability. However, the Indian innings folded for 314 with a lower-order collapse. Bangladesh finished with 7-0(6) at stumps.