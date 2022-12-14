Sports

Bangladesh vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara slams his 34th Test half-century

Bangladesh vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara slams his 34th Test half-century

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 14, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara set the tone of India's innings (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara set the tone of India's innings on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Pujara top scored (90) for India, having missed out on his 19th century in Test cricket. He shared a century-plus stand with Shreyas Iyer, who then guided India to 278/6 eventually. Here are the key stats.

Pujara scores 90 off 203 balls

Pujara carried his incredible form from the domestic circuit into the 1st Test. The top-order batter once again showed his class when India were in a spot of bother. Pujara held his ground while KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant departed. Pujara completed his 34th half-century in Test cricket. Taijul Islam dismissed Pujara for 90 (203) toward the day's end.

Pujara surpasses Dilip Vengsarkar in terms of runs

Pujara has been India's mainstay number-three batter in Tests. He took the reins from Rahul Dravid, the incumbent Indian head coach. Like him, Pujara showcases incredible resistance against the greatest of bowling attacks. In a career spanning over a decade, the latter has slammed 6,882 runs from 97 Tests at an average of 44.11. Pujara surpassed Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868) in terms of Test runs.

Nearly four years since Pujara scored a ton

Pujara has not scored an international century in nearly four years. The right-handed batter last reached the three-figure mark during the 2019 SCG Test. He slammed a brilliant 193 off 373 balls. It has been over 50 Test innings for Pujara without a ton.

County Cricket revived Pujara's career

County cricket revived Pujara's cricketing career after he was dropped due to his poor run in the South Africa Test series. He has played with a positive mindset ever since. And, the results are a testimony to the same. Pujara finished with a record-breaking 1,094 runs at an incredible average of 109.40. He slammed the most number of centuries, including two double-tons.

How did Day 1 pan out?

India had a modest start after electing to bat against Bangladesh. Skipper Rahul, along with Shubman Gill, added 41 runs before the latter (20) departed. Rahul too fell later on. Kohli's cheap dismissal (1) meant India were reduced to 48/3. Pant and Pujara took India past 100. Iyer joined Pujara after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Pant. Bangladesh sent back Pujara and Axar Patel eventually.