KL Rahul clocks his 11th ODI fifty: Key stats

Dec 04, 2022

KL Rahul mustered his 11th ODI fifty during the ODI series opener between Bangladesh and India. The senior batter scored 73 runs off 70 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 4). It was indeed a valiant knock from Rahul as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. He guided India to a somewhat respectable total of 186 while batting first. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Rahul arrived at number five with the scorecard reading 49/3.

Despite running out of partners, he batted aggressively and brought up a fine fifty.

While trying to go for another big shot, he fell prey to Ebadot Hossain in the 40th over.

A look at his ODI numbers

Despite batting at several different positions, Rahul boasts a terrific record in ODI cricket. He has so far smashed 1,738 runs in 46 games at a brilliant average of 45.74. His strike rate reads 88.45. Besides 11 fifties, the 30-year-old has five tons in the format. It must be noted that Rahul has been batting sporadically as an opener and as a middle-order batter.

His stats at number five

Despite being an opener for the majority of his career, Rahul has embraced batting at number five. He has scored 526 runs in 11 ODIs at the position at a brilliant average of 58.44. Rahul strikes at 112.39 in the position. The tally includes five tons and a hundred as well. As an opener, he has scored 915 runs in 23 games at 43.57.

Home and away record

Rahul has 607 runs in 14 ODIs at home at 46.69. In away (home of opposition) ODIs, the batter has scored 710 runs in 23 games at 41.76. He also has 421 runs in nine games at neutral venues, averaging 52.62.

How did India's innings pan out?

India lost wickets regularly after Bangladesh put them in to bat. While Rahul dazzled, skipper Rohit Sharma (27) and Shreyas Iyer (24) threw away their starts. Shakib Al Hasan mowed down the Indian batting line-up, taking a superb five-wicket haul. Ebadot Hossain too shone with four wickets. Bangladesh require 187 runs to clinch the game and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.