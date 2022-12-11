Sports

Steve Smith calls David Warner's leadership ban 'fundamentally wrong': Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 11, 2022, 04:40 pm 4 min read

Smith and Warner were found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith has come out in defense of his Australia team-mate David Warner, stating the latter's lifetime leadership ban is "fundamentally wrong." His comments came after Warner withdrew his appeal to overturn the ban. The latter also made some serious allegations against the independent review panel. The same has been a hot topic of discussion in the cricket world lately. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Warner was handed a lifetime captaincy ban over his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Some amendments in CA's code of conduct allowed him to appeal against the ban.

Though Warner appealed, he later withdrew, stating the panel wanted him to go through public lynching.

Notably, Smith was also found guilty in the Sandpapergate scandal. However, he only faced a two-year leadership ban.

What did Smith say?

Smith, Australia's current designated Test vice-captain, led the team in the recently-concluded second Test against West Indies in Pat Cummins' absence. After the match, he stated that Warner has served the punishment like he did and the southpaw's ban should be uplifted. "From my point of view, banning for life from leadership is just fundamentally wrong," Smith said after Australia's 419-run victory.

Warner is a leader around the group: Steve Smith

"David served his time like I did. For us, we know he's a leader around the group, and on and off the field he's doing a tremendous job," he added. Before Smith, Cummins had also extended support to Warner.

Smith backs Warner to find form vs South Africa

Warner could only manage 102 runs in the two Tests against WI. Smith has backed him to find form in the South Africa Test series next month. "It's been a difficult one for him, it's been a difficult week," Smith said. "He's got our full support. Hopefully he can have a really big series for us against South Africa with the bat."

Warner slams the independent review panel

Meanwhile, Warner, in a social media post, revealed that he has withdrawn his appeal. The 36-year-old claimed that the independent panel members made offensive comments. As per him, the panel demanded a public trial of him and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands. This didn't go down well with Warner. He also stated that his family is more important than cricket.

Warner's full statement

Cricket Australia reacts to Warner's claim

Responding to Warner's claim, Cricket Australia issued a statement, claiming they had supported the batter's desire to conduct the review. "We are disappointed with this outcome as our intention was to give David the opportunity to demonstrate why his lifetime leadership ban should be varied at an independent hearing and we amended our Code of Conduct accordingly," the CA statement said.

Clarke also extends support to Warner

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke had also defended Warner, stating the latter has been made the 'scapegoat' of the infamous scandal. He slammed Cricket Australia for poorly handling the matter and even called the cricket body 'unfair.' "In regards to where Davey is with his age, he's unfortunately missed out on the captaincy opportunity in my opinion," Clarke told Big Sports Breakfast.

Cummins comes out in Warner's support

Amid the ongoing row, Cummins assured that Warner has the support of the entire time. He also stated that the left-handed batter has been a leader within the group. "We really support David and he's a huge member of our side and he's been fantastic with me throughout my whole career," Cummins told Adam Gilchrist on Fox Sports.

A look at Warner's leadership record

Before facing the ban, Warner was Australia's designated vice-captain across formats. He even led Australia sporadically in white-ball cricket. Under him, the Aussies have lost just one of 12 matches. Warner is unbeaten as captain in his last six internationals. He last led the Aussies in February 2018. In 2016, Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.