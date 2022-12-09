Sports

Marnus Labuschagne becomes joint-second-fastest to complete 3,000 Test runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 09, 2022, 11:53 am 2 min read

Labuschagne is now the top-ranked Test batter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has added another feather to his hat as he has completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the joint-second-fastest to accomplish the milestone, having taken just 51 innings. Meanwhile, Labuschagne reached the feat during the second Test against West Indies, where he scored 163 in the first innings. Here we look at his astonishing stats in Tests.

Why does this story matter?

Labuschagne, who is currently the top-ranked Test batter, has emerged as a prolific run-scorer for Australia in Tests.

He has owned the number three position with his brilliance with the willow.

Notably, his ton in the second Test was his third-successive 100-plus score in whites.

Labuschagne returned with scores of 204 and 104* in the opening Test. He has now achieved another massive milestone.

Labuschagne is only behind Don Bradman on the elite list

As mentioned above, Labuschagne completed 3,000 Test runs in his 51st innings (30 Tests). Only Aussie legend Don Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings). Meanwhile, Labuschagne now shares the feat with West Indies' talisman Everton Weekes, who also reached the mark in 51 innings. Among active players, former England captain Joe Root follows Labuschagne in the elite list, having taken 62 innings.

Third successive ton for Labuschagne

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Adelaide Oval. Labuschagne arrived at number three after David Warner departed for 21. The former batted precisely and added 95 runs for the second wicket alongside Usman Khawaja. Labuschagne didn't put a foot wrong and reached his hundred off 186 deliveries. He ended up scoring a 305-ball 163 (14 fours).

Joins David Warner in an elite list

Labuschagne became only the second Aussie after Warner to record three successive Test tons on two different occasions. The former first accomplished the milestone in 2019. He smashed two tons against and followed it up with another 100-plus score against .

A look at his Test career

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts 3,010 runs in 30 Tests. He averages 61.43 in the format. The 28-year-old smashed his 10th Test ton in the game. He also has 13 fifties under his belt. The batter has been a force to reckon with at home as nine of his 10 Test tons have been recorded Down Under.