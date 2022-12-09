Sports

Kuldeep Yadav added to India squad for 3rd Bangladesh ODI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 09, 2022, 12:19 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep has 118 ODI wickets under his belt (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's squad for the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10). BCCI confirmed the same on Friday. Kuldeep has been included as the likes of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out due to respective injuries. Kuldeep has done well in ODIs lately. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Having lost the first two games, India have already lost the series and will hope to play for pride.

India didn't go with any specialist spinner in the previous games as all-rounders operated in the spin department.

Kuldeep, who boasts a tremendous ODI record, has done well in his last few assignments.

He is likely to be slotted straightaway in the XI.

India's squad for 3rd Bangladesh ODI

India's squad for the 3rd Bangladesh ODI: KL Rahul (C & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, , Mohd. Siraj, , Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep can be India's X-factor

Though Bangladesh tracks are known to favor spin-bowling, India didn't go with any specialist spinner in the initial squad. All-rounders , Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed operated in the spin department. Hence, Kuldeep can be India's x-factor in the dead rubber.

How he has fared in ODIs?

Making his ODI debut in 2017, Kuldeep has so far scalped 118 wickets in 72 games at 28.08 (ER: 5.02). The tally includes a six-wicket haul as well (Best figures: 6/25). Meanwhile, he is the third-fastest Indian to complete 100 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in 58 games. In 2022, he has scalped 11 wickets in seven ODIs at 25.44 (Best figures: 4/18).

KL Rahul to lead the team

With Rohit getting ruled out of the fixture, KL Rahul will lead the side. Ishan Kishan is likely to replace Rohit and bat at the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Kuldeep would replace pacer Chahar and would like to make a significant mark. While Shreyas Iyer has been among the runs in the series, other batters would need to step up.

India's Probable XI for third ODI

India's Probable XI for third ODI: , Shikhar Dhawan, , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.