Should Rishabh Pant open in ODI cricket? Key learnings

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 05, 2022, 09:13 pm 3 min read

Rishabh Pant has already played six internationals as an opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released Rishabh Pant from the ODI squad that is currently in Bangladesh. Pant, who featured in New Zealand ODIs, will take part in the Test series. The 25-year-old has been under the scanner due to his form in white-ball cricket. Can a promotion as an opener in ODIs resurrect his limited-overs career?

Why does this story matter?

Pant is arguably India's greatest wicket-keeper-batter in Test cricket.

He has contributed with his match-defining knocks in several memorable overseas wins.

However, the left-hander hasn't quite delivered in white-ball cricket.

On Sunday, the BCCI informed that Pant has been released from India's ODI squad.

Recent reports suggest that Pant requested the team management to release him from the group.

Pant averages 14.83 as an opener

The Indian team management has already played Pant as an opener in six games this year. However, five of them were T20Is, a format he has been struggling in. In a solitary ODI appearance as an opener, Pant scored 18 (vs WI). Overall, he averages 14.83 at the top in white-ball cricket. His scores read 11, 6, 27, 1, 26, and 18.

A look at the similarities

Pant had just three half-centuries in his first 18 ODIs. He scored 529 runs at an average of 33.06 in this period. Besides, Gilchrist averaged 27.61 before opening in ODI cricket. He had just two fifties in his first 18 ODIs.

Adam Gilchrist started as a middle-order batter

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist followed a similar path. The former left-handed batter started as a middle-order batter. He delivered impactful knocks but failed to convert them into big scores. The Australian team management gave him more time by handing him the opening slot in ODIs. Notably, Gilchrist scored a ton in his second international inning as an opener. And the rest is history!

Pant can be a potential opener in ODIs

Rohit opens alongside Shikhar Dhawan for India in ODIs. Both senior batters, who have shared several momentous partnerships, are over 35 as of now. The Indian team management is already grooming openers for the future through various bilateral assignments. Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, and Devdutt Padikkal are in the fray. Pant, already a match-winner, could be a valuable asset at the top.

The rise of Rohit Sharma

The career graph of Rohit Sharma has also traversed like this. Originally a middle-order batter, Rohit had just two international tons before he started opening in ODIs. Former captain MS Dhoni revived Rohit's career by promoting him to the top. The world then witnessed the rise of one of the greatest white-ball openers. Rohit now has 41 international tons.

Why ODIs, not T20Is?

One simple factor, more game time! As a batter, one can always spend some time on the crease without much hustle in 50-over cricket. Like T20Is, it is not hit-out-or-get-out in ODIs. An out-of-form batter would always prefer playing more ODIs in order to rediscover their touch. Therefore, Pant should open in ODIs and then replicate his form in T20Is.

What are the areas of improvement for Pant?

Pant was fitter when he burst onto international cricket (2017). Although his knack for playing carelessly drew criticism, his fitness saved him. However, over the years, Pant's fitness level has plunged. He tends to lose balance while playing aggressive strokes in white-ball cricket. Pant can certainly follow in Dhoni's footsteps, who even after retiring from international cricket has fitness as his alibi.

Poll Should Rishabh Pant open in white-ball cricket?

