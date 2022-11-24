Sports

Can Ashish Nehra turn India's fortunes in T20Is? Harbhajan answers

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra last played for India in 2017 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's T20I team is likely to undergo a revamp after failing to clinch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title. Though Rohit Sharma's men qualified for the semi-finals, England thrashed them by 10 wickets in the knock-out clash. Many have even demanded a change in India's T20I coaching staff. Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Ashish Nehra to take over. Here is more.

Harbhajan Singh wants Ashish Nehra in India's coaching staff

Harbhajan, who is an active analyst nowadays, wants Ashish Nehra to be included in India's support staff for T20Is. He reckons Nehra understands T20 cricket better than Rahul Dravid, India's current all-format coach. Notably, Nehra, a former pacer, has proven his mettle in the coaching department. "I am not saying you remove Rahul from T20; Ashish and Rahul can work together," Harbhajan told PTI.

What did Harbhajan Singh say?

"In T20 format you can have someone like Ashish Nehra who recently retired. He [Nehra] knows this better than - with all due respect - Rahul," stated Harbhajan. "We [Dravid and he] have played together for so many years; he has vast knowledge, but this is a tricky format. Someone who has played the game recently is better suited for coaching in T20s."

England have opted for the different-format-different coach approach

Notably, England clinched this year's T20 WC despite missing the services of several key players. The Three Lions have been operating with different coaching staffs in red and white-ball cricket. While Brendon McCullum is the Test head coach, Matthew Mott has the command in white-ball cricket. As the approach seems to be working finely for the Brits, many reckon India can follow the suit.

Ashish Nehra has done the magic for Gujarat Titans

While Dravid played his last T20 match in October 2013, Nehra finished up in November 2017. The latter has since been an active coach. Under his guidance, Gujarat Titans clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year in their maiden attempt. Players of the team lavished massive praises on Nehra for his approach and methods. The same left Harbhajan impressed as well.

Importance of having different coaching staffs

With the international calendar being jam-packed lately, the term "workload management" has gained more popularity. Alongside several senior players, Dravid and his coaching staff have been rested for the ongoing New Zealand tour. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs. VVS Laxman is handling the charge in Dravid's absence. Highlighting the same, Harbhajan said Nehra's induction would give Dravid the occasional breaks.

Harbhajan feels split coaching can be an option going forward

"With such an arrangement [split coaching], it is easy for Rahul as well, who can take a break as well like he did for the New Zealand tour and Ashish can do the job in his absence," Harbhajan said.

India's approach in T20Is has been under the scanner

India struggled to get a good start throughout the T20 World Cup 2022. In the first six overs, the team scored at a paltry rate of 6.02. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's reluctance at the start is the main reason behind the issue. India lost nine wickets in the powerplay in six matches in the tournament. Only seven sixes were smashed in this phase.

Powerplay overs are important: Harbhajan Singh

"The approach has to change in T20s. The first six overs are important. If that doesn't happen, you will be dependent on Hardik [Pandya] or Suryakumar Yadav for scoring 50 off 20. If they don't fire, you will end up with a below-par total," stated Harbhajan.

Yuzvendra Chahal's benching raised several eyebrows

India's decision of playing Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal throughout the tournament left many experts perplexed. The former took just six wickets, out of which three came against Zimbabwe. Almost all prominent teams had a wrist-spinner in their XI but India had different plans. Chahal, the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022, would have been effective in the big dimensions of Australian grounds.

Can Pandya and Nehra take the T20I team forward?

Notably, the next T20 World Cup will take place in June 2024. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is already seen as India's next T20I skipper. As Pandya has operated with Nehra at GT, the duo might be backed to join forces in Indian colors as well. As stated by Harbhajan, Nehra's fresh approach might be the exact thing that the T20I team requires.