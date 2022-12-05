Sports

England beat Pakistan in 1st Test: ICC WTC standings

Written by V Shashank Dec 05, 2022, 06:59 pm 3 min read

England clinched their eighth win in WTC 2021-23 cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat Pakistan﻿ by 74 runs in the first Test﻿ in Rawalpindi. It is England's first win in Pakistan since December 2000. England have bettered their Points Percentage (PCT) to 41.67 in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. They are still seated seventh. Pakistan's PCT has taken a hit, while they are still placed fifth in the standings. Here's the updated WTC table.

How did the first Test pan out?

Centuries from four England batters helped the visitors amass 657. In reply, Pakistan hoarded 579/10, with Babar Azam notching a ton. Will Jacks was the central figure for England (6/161). Later, Joe Root and Harry Brook's fiery half-centuries piloted England to 264/7d, setting a 343-run target for Pakistan. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson shone on Day 5 to seize the duel.

ICC WTC 2021-23: England gain; Pakistan falter

England have improved their PCT from 38.6 to 41.67. They claimed only their eighth win in the 2021-23 cycle (L8 D4). They are unmoved at the seventh spot. Pakistan are fifth-placed, with a PCT of 46.67. It was their fourth defeat in the current cycle (W4 D2). The hosts will be hoping to bounce back in the second Test, starting December 9 in Multan.

Australia are seated on top of the pile

Australia (72.73) rule the roost with seven wins, one loss, and three draws (96 points). Australia beat West Indies in the Perth Test. Australia will host South Africa (three Tests), followed by an away tour of India (four Tests). SA (60) follow suit with six wins and four losses. They need to muster wins against Australia and later WI (two Tests) at home.

SL, India eye a top-two finish

Sri Lanka (53.33) are seated third with five wins, four losses, and a draw. SL will play New Zealand in a two-match away series in March 2023 to conclude their journey in the WTC cycle. India (52.08) occupy the fourth spot (W6, L4, D2). The Rohit Sharma-led side will face Bangladesh (two Tests) and later host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests).

West Indies are sixth-placed in WTC standings

West Indies witnessed a dip in their PCT from 50 to 45 post the defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the two-match series. The Windies have accumulated four wins, as many losses, and two draws in the 2021-23 cycle. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side will look to level the scenes in the decider in Adelaide, starting December 8.

What about New Zealand?

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, stooped to the eighth spot after England routed them 3-0 in June. With two wins, six losses, and a draw, NZ have mustered a PCT of 25.93, and the best they can improve to is 48.72.

Bangladesh languish at the bottom

Bangladesh suffered a 0-2 defeat to WI this year, which saw a dip in their PCT from 14.81 to 13.33. They lie at the bottom of the standings (W1 L8 D1) across five series. The Tigers will host India for two Tests, starting December 14.