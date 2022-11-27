Sports

NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 27, 2022, 06:26 pm 3 min read

The second ODI got abandoned due to rain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand will host India in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday (November 30). As the Kiwis clinched the series opener and the second game got abandoned due to rain, the Black Caps now boast an unassailable 1-0 lead. Hence, India can just tie the series 1-1 with a win in the final game. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this duel. Sides batting first have won 11 of the 22 ODIs here, with the average first-innings score being 247. Fast bowlers are expected to get assistance with the new ball. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (55-50). Their preceding series meeting in the format saw the Kiwis thrash India 3-0 at home in 2020. India have won just 18 of their 51 ODIs on New Zealand soil. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the only Indian skippers to record an ODI series win in NZ.

Do-or-die game for India

Finding the right balance would be the key for India as many prominent players have been rested for the series. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer have been among the runs. As India failed to defend 306 in the opener, Deepak Chahar was included for the second ODI. NZ would be high on confidence with a comprehensive show in the opener.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Who are the key performers?

Gill has scored 625 runs in 11 ODIs in 2022 at 78.12. He has been striking at 104.16. Iyer's last four ODI scores in NZ read 103, 52, 62, and 80. Williamson has scored 1,078 runs against India in 26 ODI innings at 43.12 (50s: 9, 100s: 1). Latham has mustered 846 runs against India in 17 innings at 65.07 (50s: 5, 100s: 2).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Tom Latham (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (C), Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rishabh Pant, Tom Latham, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson (VC), Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry.