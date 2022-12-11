Sports

Nathan Lyon becomes second off-spinner to 450 Test wickets: Stats

Nathan Lyon becomes second off-spinner to 450 Test wickets: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 11, 2022, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Nathan got to the landmark in the 2nd Test against West Indies

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has completed 450 wickets in Test cricket. The 35-year-old reached the landmark in Australia's 419-run win against West Indies in the second Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. Lyon is just the second off-spinner after legend Muttiah Muralitharan to have entered the 450-wicket club in the format. The latter, with 800 wickets, is the highest wicket-taker across formats.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon is one of Australia's greatest servants in Tests.

He is Australia's second-most successful spinner after veteran Shane Warne.

Lyon's expertise has helped Australia win several momentous matches.

He is one of three Australian bowlers with over 400 wickets in Test cricket, the others being Warne and Glenn McGrath.

And now, Lyon has entered another elite club.

Second-most successful off-spinner in Tests

As stated, Lyon has become the second off-spinner after Muralitharan to have taken 450 wickets in Test cricket. In terms of Test wickets, Lyon is behind Muralitharan (800), Warne (708), James Anderson (674*), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (566), McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519).

A look at his career stats

Lyon, who made his Test debut in August 2011, boasts 450 scalps in 112 Tests. The tally includes 21 five-wicket hauls and three 10-fers. The veteran averages just under 32 in the format. His best figures read 8/50. Notably, Lyon is also the second-most capped specialist off-spinner in Tests, behind Muralitharan (133). The former has a realistic chance to top this list.

Australia's most successful off-spinner at home

Lyon is Australia's most successful off-spinner in Tests at home with 228 wickets in 59 Tests at 31.69. The tally includes nine five-fers and a couple of 10-fers. Against West Indies, he has claimed 46 scalps in 10 games (two five-wicket hauls).

Other notable records of Lyon

Lyon now has the most Test wickets at the Adelaide Oval. He overtook Warne, who took 56 wickets, to own this record. Lyon now has 60 wickets at 25.86 on this iconic venue. Interestingly, Lyon has dismissed West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood as many as seven times in Test cricket. The former has raced to 38 wickets in Day/Night Tests.

Australia beat West Indies to win 2-0

Australia thrashed WI by 419 runs in the final Test to clinch the series 2-0. Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head powered Australia to 511/7 (declared) while batting first. WI could only manage 214 in their first innings, handing the Aussies a 297-run lead. The hosts then declared at 199/6. Australian bowlers shone with the pink ball, bowling out WI for 77.