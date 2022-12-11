Sports

Dominant Australia demolish West Indies to clinch series 2-0: Stats

Australia thrashed West Indies by 419 runs in the second and final Test to clinch the series 2-0. Chasing 497, WI looked nowhere in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals. They subsequently got bundled out for 77 on Day 4. The Aussies have now consolidated their top position in the ICC World Test Championship rankings. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head powered Australia to 511/7 (declared) while batting first in Adelaide. West Indies could only manage 214 in their first innings, handing the Aussies a 297-run lead. The home team batted aggressively in their second innings and declared at 199/6. Aussie bowlers made the pink ball talk in the last innings as WI were folded for 77.

Three successive centuries for Labuschagne

Labuschagne's 163 in the first innings was his third successive hundred in Tests. He returned with scores of 204 and 104* in the opening game. The batter became only the second Aussie after David Warner to record three successive Test tons on two different occasions. Labuschagne, the top-ranked Test batter, finished the series as the highest run-scorer with 502 runs.

Joint-second-fastest to 3,000 Test runs

Labuschagne also became the second-fastest batter to complete 3,000 runs in Test cricket, having taken just 51 innings. Only Aussie legend Don Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings). Overall, Labuschagne now boasts 3,041 runs in 30 Tests (100s: 10, 50s: 13). His Test average of 60.82 is the third-highest among Aussies with at least 2,000 runs in the format.

Career-best Test score for Head

Head slammed 175 off 219 balls in the first innings, his highest score in Tests. This was Head's 5th Test century and a maiden one versus West Indies. Head now owns 1,913 runs in 30 Tests at an average of 44.49. Three of Head's five tons were converted into 150-plus scores. With 312 runs, he finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer.

Australia scored at 6.41 in their second innings

The Aussies declared their second innings at 199/6 in 31 overs. They scored at 6.41 per over in the innings. Besides Warner (28), everyone from the top five scored more than 30. While Usman Khawaja top-scored for the hosts with a 50-ball 45, Labuschagne contributed with a 23-ball 31. Only Alzarri Joseph's economy rate (4.70) was lesser than five in the innings.

70 international wickets in 2022 for Alzarri Joseph

Joseph, who took two wickets in Australia's first innings, returned with 3/33 in seven overs in his second outing in the game. He has now scalped 70 international wickets in 2022, the most for any bowler. Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane holds second place with 66 scalps. Among full-member team players, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee follows the list with 62 wickets.

Career-best score for Anderson Phillip

Surprisingly, pacer Anderson Phillip arrived to bat at number six in WI's first innings, ahead of the likes of Jason Holder, Roston Chase, and Joshua Da Silva. The right-handed batter justified the decision by notching his highest score in First Class cricket, 43 runs off 78 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and a maximum. Unfortunately for WI, he got run out.