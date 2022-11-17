Sports

Brian Lara, Arthur to review WI's early T20 WC exit

Brian Lara, Arthur to review WI's early T20 WC exit

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 17, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

WI could not even clear the qualifying stage (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a three-member panel to review West Indies' early exit from the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The panel includes former WI skipper Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur. Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., a High Court Judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, is the Chair of the group. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the Men in Maroon could not find a direct ticket for the Super 12 stage, they were slotted in Group B of the qualifying round.

While they shockingly suffered defeats against Scotland and Ireland, their only win in the competition was recorded against Zimbabwe.

Their early ouster was indeed a shocker as the side had some prominent T20 players.

Panel How will the panel operate?

The panel members will submit a report to the CWI Board of Directors, with relevant insight and clear recommendations. "It is also intended that this review will establish a process and template for future performance reviews. The Terms of Reference (TOR) will be published," CWI stated. The Caribbean cricket body is determined to utilize the experience of the trio to enhance the team's performance.

Statement What did the CWI president say?

Speaking about the appointment of the panel, CWI President Ricky Skerritt stated, "CWI is fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and totally independent panel agree to serve West Indies Cricket under challenging circumstances." "I am especially grateful for their commitment to lend some of their valuable time to this important review project," he added in his statement.

Two-time winners West Indies are two-time T20 WC champions

West Indies clinched the 2012 and 2016 editions of the T20 WC. They were the first team to get the glory twice. However, WI have endured a downfall in the last few years. Differences between some players and the board seem to be the major reason behind the same. Since the start of 2017, WI have won just 32 of their 94 T20Is.

Hosts Hosts of the 2024 event

Notably, the next edition of the T20 WC, in 2024, will be jointly hosted by West Indies and the USA. The competition will get underway in June, and the hosts will have a point to prove. Notably, the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, and Jason Holder have proved their mettle in T20 cricket. However, the side still needs more consistent performers.