Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara captivated the cricket fraternity with his incredible resistance in the Test series Down Under. Despite taking several blows on his body in the Brisbane Test, he stood firmly like a wall, setting up a historic victory. He would want to replicate the show in the upcoming home series against England. Let us analyze his performance against pace spearhead Stuart Broad.

Battle Pujara vs Broad: A look at the battle

Over the years, Pujara has aggregated 6,111 runs from 81 matches at an average of 47.74. Meanwhile, Broad is a veteran of over 500 Test wickets (517). His best bowling figures in a match are 11/121. So far, Pujara has amassed 162 runs off 350 balls by Broad, while Broad has dismissed him four times. This states that the competition has been stiff.

Information Broad yet to dismiss Pujara away from home

Interestingly, Broad is yet to dismiss Pujara away from home. He got rid of Pujara thrice in 2014 (home) and once in 2018 (home). Besides that, Pujara has scored a total of 93 runs (2012 and 2016) without getting dismissed.

Feats Recent milestones attained by the duo

The 2020/21 season has been eventful for both Pujara and Broad. In the Sydney Test, the former became the 11th Indian to complete 6,000 runs in Test cricket. Pujara reached the milestone in 134 innings, the sixth-fastest among Indian cricketers. Previously, Broad became the second Englishman after James Anderson and fourth fast bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

