1st Test: Pujara-Iyer partnership guides India to 278/6 against Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 14, 2022, 04:14 pm 3 min read

Pujara and Iyer registered a 149-run stand (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India compiled 278/6 against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. A century-plus stand by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer powered the visitors after they lost three early wickets. Earlier, Rishabh Pant helped India recover with a 45-ball 46. Taijul Islam took three scalps for Bangladesh, including the crucial wicket of Pujara in the final session.

How did Day 1 pan out?

India had a modest start after electing to bat. KL Rahul, along with Shubman Gill, added 41 runs before the latter (20) departed. Rahul (22) too fell later on. Kohli's cheap dismissal (1) meant India were reduced to 48/3. Pant and Pujara took India past 100. Iyer joined Pujara after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Pant. Bangladesh sent back Pujara and Axar Patel eventually.

A counter-attacking knock from Pant

Pant arrived in the middle in the first session after India lost Kohli. The former helped India recover from 48/3, sharing a 64-run stand with Pujara. The duo powered India past the 100-run mark. While Pujara remained watchful, Pant counter-attacked the Bangladesh bowlers, who kept the Indian top order at bay. In the 32nd over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz knocked over Pant (46).

4,000 international runs for Pant

Pant touched the 4,000-run mark in his 136th international innings. He has racked up 4,021 runs from 128 matches across formats at an average of 33.78 so far. As many as 2,169 of these runs have come in Test cricket where he averages 43.38. Pant has slammed five of his six international tons in Tests. He owns 865 ODI and 987 T20I runs.

50 Test sixes for Pant

Pant reached another landmark on Day 1. He became the fastest Indian batter to smash 50 sixes in Test cricket (in terms of balls). Virender Sehwag (91), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), Rohit Sharma (64), Kapil Dev (61), Sourav Ganguly (57), and Ravindra Jadeja (55) are the other Indians with over 50 sixes in the format.

Pujara shows his masterclass

Pujara carried his incredible form from the domestic circuit into the 1st Test. The top-order batter once again showed his class when India were in a spot of bother. Pujara held his ground while Rahul, Kohli, and Pant departed. Pujara completed his 34th half-century in Test cricket. Taijul dismissed Pujara for 90 (203) toward the day's end.

A resilient knock by Iyer

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer continues his bid to cement his Test spot. Iyer came to the crease when India were tottering on 112/4. Unlike his recent few knocks, Iyer gave an exhibition of resilience. He remained patient besides punishing poor deliveries. Iyer raced to his fourth half-century in Test cricket. Interestingly, he has been dropped twice in the innings so far.

A notable record for Iyer

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer is the first Indian player to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket. His scores read as 82* (ongoing), 19, 15, 67, 92, 27, 14, 18, 65, and 105.

Taijul Islam takes three wickets

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers on Day 1. He took three wickets for 84 runs in 30 overs, including eight maidens. Mehidy Hasan Miraz too scalped two wickets for 71 runs in 18 overs. He dismissed Axar on the final ball of the day. Seamer Khaled Ahmed chipped in with a pivotal wicket of Indian skipper Rahul.