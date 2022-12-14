Sports

Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut: Details here

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Goa (Source: Twitter)

Following the footsteps of his father, Arjun Tendulkar has smashed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. The left-handed batter, who is a fast-bowling all-rounder, accomplished the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing Elite Group C contest against Rajasthan. Unlike his father Sachin, who served Mumbai throughout his career, Arjun has made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Sachin is arguably the finest batter to have ever graced the game and his First-Class numbers are nothing but jaw-dropping.

Owing to the same, Arjun has been under scrutiny since the start of his international career.

Back in 1988, Sachin scored a hundred against Gujarat on his Ranji Trophy debut. His son has now accomplished the same feat.

Unlike his father, Arjun bats left-handed.

Arjun shines on debut

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bowl at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground. Arjun arrived at number seven with the scorecard reading 201/5. While he batted with precision, the southpaw found the odd boundaries as well. He added over 200 runs alongside Suyash Prabhudessai for the sixth wicket. The latter touched three figures as well. Meanwhile, Goa has crossed the 400-run mark.