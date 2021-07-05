Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match

Jul 05, 2021

Subodh Bhati smashed 205* off just 79 balls, playing for Delhi XI

Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati recently entered the record books by smashing a double-century in a T20 match. He took the bowlers to cleaners, batting for Delhi XI against Simba. Bhati, who has also played First-class cricket, went on to hit an unbeaten 205 in just 79 balls with the help of 17 sixes and as many boundaries. Here are further details.

Performance

Bhati recorded a strike-rate of over 250

Bhati opened the batting for Delhi XI in the club match. He racked up 205* off 79 balls, having powered his team to a mammoth 256 in 20. Bhati smashed the bowlers all around the ground, recording a strike-rate of over 250. Notably, the 30-year-old registered his first 102 runs in only 17 balls in the match.

Information

Bhati has represented Delhi in domestic cricket

Bhati has represented Delhi in domestic cricket as well. The right-arm medium-pacer made his FC debut in the 2015 Ranji Trophy season. He played his maiden List A and T20 games in the following months. Bhati also served as a handy batter for Delhi.

Numbers

A look at his numbers in domestic cricket

It is interesting to note that Bhati mainly operates as a fast bowler. Over the years, he has taken 19 wickets from eight FC matches with a best match haul of 6/55. He also has 37 List A and 47 T20 wickets to his name. Bhati has also scored 147, 132, and 120 runs in the three formats respectively.

Records

Records in official T20 matches

As far as official T20 matches are concerned, Chris Gayle holds the record for most individual runs in an inning. The Universe Boss struck an unbeaten 175, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2013. He also owns most runs in the format 13,954 with a record 22 hundreds. However, the T20 format is yet to see a double-century.