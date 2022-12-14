Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne equals Virat Kohli's career-high rating

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 14, 2022, 02:12 pm 3 min read

Labuschagne has enhanced his tally to 937 rating points (Source: Twitter/@marnus3cricket)

Australia's batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has consolidated his position as the top-ranked Test batter. He has now drawn level with Indian batting great Virat Kohli in the all-time highest-rating list. Labuschagne has enhanced his tally to 937 rating points, the joint-11th-best Test batting rating of all time. Meanwhile, Kohli has made gains in the ICC ODI Rankings. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Labuschagne scored 502 runs in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against West Indies.

His twin tons in the opening Test saw him displace England's Joe Root at the top. Labuschagne has now gone further up with a 163 in the second Test.

Among Aussies, only Don Bradman (961), Steve Smith (947), and Ricky Ponting (942) have held better ratings than Labuschagne in Tests.

Travis Head jumps to the sixth spot

Meanwhile, Labuschagne's fellow Aussie teammate Travis Head has jumped to sixth place with a career-high rating of 774 points. His tally of 312 in the series was also second to Labuschagne. The tally includes a career-best 175 and a 99 as well. Meanwhile, Steve Smith is the other Australian batter in the top six, holding second place with 875 points.

England players make gain

England's 26-run win over Pakistan in the Multan Test saw many of their players go up in the rankings. Harry Brook, who scored 108 in the second innings, moved up 15 places on the Test batter rankings to 55th. James Anderson, who took three wickets in the game, jumped one place to second overall in the bowling rankings with his rating being 843.

Robinson moves to the sixth position

Having taken three wickets in the Multan game, Ollie Robinson improves two places to sixth overall with 801 rating points. Mark Wood advanced to equal 34th following his six wickets for the match. The speedster owns 559 rating points.

Virat Kohli makes a gain in ODI Rankings

Kohli, with his 113 in the third Bangladesh ODI, has jumped a couple of spots to become the eighth-ranked ODI batter with 707 rating points. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan moves from outside the top 100 to 37th courtesy of his brilliant double-century in the game. There's no Indian in the top 15 in the ODI bowling rankings. Jasprit Bumrah is ranked 18th.

Gains for Bangladesh players

Bangladesh beat India 2-1 and many of their players went up in the ODI rankings. Shakib Al Hasan (652) and Mustafizur Rahman (638) gained one place each to attain the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, in the ODI bowling rankings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (284) jumped to third place in the all-rounders' rankings. He was also named the Player of the Series.