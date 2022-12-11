Sports

Bangladesh beat India in ODI series: Decoding the major takeaways

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 11, 2022, 03:01 pm 3 min read

Kishan scored a double ton in the final ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India has now suffered successive ODI series defeats. With the ODI World Cup being less than a year away, these are worrying signs for them. After losing the rain-curtailed ODI series against New Zealand 0-1, India succumbed to Bangladesh 1-2. Though India's 227-run victory in the final ODI was historic, it was a consolation win. Here are the key takeaways from the series.

Why does this story matter?

Despite boasting a strong batting line-up, India struggled to put runs on the board in the first two games.

Although their bowlers did well, Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be their nemesis.

While Bangladesh's top order couldn't get going in any of the three games, their bowlers were brilliant in the first two games.

Shakib Al Hasan was impressive throughout the series.

India's struggle against the new ball

Such was India's struggle against the new ball that Ishan Kishan's historic double century in the third ODI was the only 50-plus score by an Indian opener in the series. While Shikhar Dhawan could only manage 18 runs in three outings, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also failed in their only outing as openers. The Indian team certainly needs to work on this area.

Shreyas Iyer's prolific run continues

24, 82, and 3 were Shreyas Iyer's scores in the series. He has now breached the 50-run mark in four of his last eight ODI outings. Although Suryakumar Yadav's stocks have increased rapidly in recent times, Iyer has been scoring consistently in the 50-over format. It will be interesting to see who'll bat at number four in next's year WC.

KL Rahul likely to keep at WC

Interestingly, Rishabh Pant was released from the squad before the series. KL Rahul, hence, kept wickets and even scored an impressive 70-ball 73, batting at number five, in the first ODI. Interestingly, Rahul didn't open in the second ODI and third ODI even in Rohit's absence. This reflects he is bound to bat in the middle order and even keep wickets in WC.

Kishan's double-ton pushes Dhawan's future into the dark

Ishan Kishan, who was benched for the first two games, scored a jaw-dropping 131-ball 210 in the final ODI. It will be hard to keep him on the bench in the upcoming ODIs. Owing to the same, Dhawan, 37, can become a backup option for now. Notably, Shubman Gill is another Indian opener who is in the scheme of things.

Shakib Al Hasan brings his A-game out

Shakib Al Hasan's all-round brilliance was one of the key factors for Bangladesh. The veteran, who picked a fifer in the opening game, finished the series with nine wickets. Only Ebadot Hossain could scalp as many wickets in the series. The southpaw also scored 80 runs with the bat, which includes a 50-ball 43 in the final game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz frustrated India

India might have even won the first two ODIs, had Mehidy Hasan Miraz not frustrated them. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 39-ball 38 in the opener, taking Bangladesh to a stunning one-wicket triumph. He followed it up with his maiden ODI ton (100*) in the second game, rescuing Bangladesh from 69/6. The off-spinner also scalped four wickets in the bowling department.

Litton Das shines as a leader

As injured Tamim Iqbal got ruled out of the series, Litton Das was handed the reins. This was the batter's maiden leadership assignment in ODIs and that too against a strong Indian team. Although he could only manage 77 runs with the bat, his proactive captaincy impressed one and all. He rotated the bowlers brilliantly as Indian batters struggled in the first two games.