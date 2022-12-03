Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Team India owns a 30-5 win-loss record against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Having suffered a 1-0 beating in New Zealand, Team India will eye a return to winning ways in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma returns to lead the visitors alongside an in-form Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. However, Bangladesh are not to be undermined. The Tigers stunned South Africa in their own backyard earlier this year. Here is the preview.

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India enjoys a 30-5 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format (NR: 1). India have also won each of their last five matches, since June 2015. The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the first ODI. Chasing sides have won 59 off 113 matches played here. Pacers will pose a threat with the new ball, while spinners are likely to dominate as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (11:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Can India draw the first blood?

India named a highly competent attack for the series. The stacked top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli carry the scoring reins. There's Shreyas Iyer who has been consistent in the format. For Bangladesh, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will be pivotal with the bat. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has thrived against India. Mustafizur Rahman is a genuine threat in these conditions.

Tamim and Shami ruled out of the series

Pacer Taskin Ahmed will miss the first ODI. Shoriful Islam replaced him in the squad. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal will miss the entire series after suffering a groin injury due to a groin injury. Litton will captain the hosts in his absence. For India, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Umran Malik has replaced him.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Yasir Ali, Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Versus Bangladesh, Kohli has smashed 680 runs at 75.55 (50s: 3, 100s; 3). Iyer's last five knocks read 49, 80, 28*, 113*, and 50. Mohammed Siraj has claimed 18 wickets this year, averaging 24.00. Versus India, Shakib has hammered 591 runs at 36.93 (50s: 8). He has also picked 19 wickets. Litton has scored 500 runs this year, averaging 62.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Litton Das (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj (vc), Umran Malik.