Sports

Umran Malik replaces Mohammed Shami for Bangladesh ODIs: Details here

Umran Malik replaces Mohammed Shami for Bangladesh ODIs: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 03, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Umran Malik made his ODI debut last month (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pace sensation Umran Malik has replaced injured Mohammed Shami for India's three-match ODI against Bangladesh, starting December 4 (Sunday). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the same on Saturday. Shami, who sustained a shoulder injury, is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Umran made his ODI debut in India's preceding ODI assignment against New Zealand last month.

Though he conceded runs, the speed merchant scalped three wickets in two innings at 32.33 (ER: 6.47).

Notably, Umran is one of the fastest pacers going around, who can constantly clock over 145 kmph.

However, filling Shami's shoes won't be easy for the 23-year-old.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Fiery spell on ODI debut

Umran claimed 2/66 in 10 overs on his ODI debut, though India lost the contest by seven wickets. He took important wickets of Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway in that duel. While he didn't get to bowl in the second ODI which got abandoned, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer returned with 1/31 in five overs in the third ODI, which also got washed out.

New to List A cricket

Interestingly, Umran had played just three List A games before earning his maiden ODI cap. He scalped just two wickets in those contests, conceding runs at 6.4. He would be determined to enhance his numbers in the international arena.

Umran's feat in IPL

Umran, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League history by an Indian. He clocked 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals earlier this year. It was also the second-fastest delivery of the entire IPL 2022 season.

How has Shami fared in ODIs?

Shami boasts an exceptional record in ODIs, having claimed 152 wickets in just 82 games at 27.46. The tally also includes a five-wicket haul and as many as nine four-fers. Shami is also the fastest India to complete 100 wickets in the format, having accomplished the feat in 56 games. Notably, the pacer did well in this year's ICC T20 World Cup as well.