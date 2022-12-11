Sports

Bangladesh vs India 1st Test: Decoding the key player battles

India have never lost to Bangladesh in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After losing the ODI series 1-2, India would like to settle the scores in the Test leg of the Bangladesh tour. The two-match Test series will get underway on December 14, with the opener taking place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Though India have never lost to Bangladesh in Tests, they must not be complacent. Here we present the key player battles.

KL Rahul vs Taskin Ahmed

With injured Rohit Sharma being unavailable for the opener, KL Rahul will lead India. The opener, who scored a half-century in the ODI series, would like to enhance his tally of seven Test tons. He will have to tackle Taskin Ahmed with the new ball. Interestingly, Taskin has never played a home Test before. Meanwhile, Rahul averages 41.17 in Tests in Asia.

Rishabh Pant vs Shakib Al Hasan

Having missed the ODI series, Rishabh Pant would be raring to shine in the Test matches. Though the wicketkeeper-batter has been brilliant in Tests, tackling Bangladesh spinners on turning tracks can be a challenge for him. Veteran Shakib Al Hasan, who boasts 151 Test wickets at home, would look to keep the dasher quiet. Interestingly, Pant strikes at 133.94 vs left-arm spinners in Tests.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Shakib will carry the responsibility to shine in the batting department as well. The southpaw has scored 2,725 runs at 40.07 in home Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin can turn out to be his nemesis. He loves bowling to southpaws, being the only bowler to dismiss left-handers over 200 times in Tests (221). Ashwin has also dismissed Shakib twice in three meetings in Tests.

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Axar Patel

Mushfiqur Rahim is another veteran in the Bangladesh batting line-up. His tally of 3,045 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batter in home Tests. Moreover, he averages 51.8 against India in six Tests (2 centuries). In injured Ravindra Jadeja's absence, Axar Patel would look to keep him quiet. Notably, Mushfiqur has fallen prey to left-arm spinners 23 times in 84 Test innings.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the opening Test. Sides batting first have won eight of 22 Tests played here. The track here is generally good to bat in the initial days, with the average first innings score being 371. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (9:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.