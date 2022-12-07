Sports

2nd ODI: Mehidy-Mahmudullah partnership guides Bangladesh to 271/7 against India

2nd ODI: Mehidy-Mahmudullah partnership guides Bangladesh to 271/7 against India

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 07, 2022, 03:37 pm 3 min read

Mehidy and Mahmudullah shared a 148-run partnership (Source: Twitter/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh have racked up 271/7 against India in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up in the first half. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah staged a terrific fightback, slamming 50+ scores. A 148-run partnership helped Bangladesh recover from 69/6. Mehidy slammed his maiden ODI ton in the final over.

A patchy start by Bangladesh

Bangladesh had a patchy start after skipper Litton Das elected to bat. They lost Anamul Haque in the second over. The Indian bowlers managed to keep Najmul Hossain Shanto and Das at bay for the next few overs. Siraj picked his second wicket as he dismissed Das in the final over of the first Powerplay (10th). Bangladesh were 44/2 after 10 overs.

Rohit suffers an untimely injury

India suffered an injury scare in the second over. Captain Rohit Sharma sustained a blow to his thumb while fielding in the slips. A good-length delivery took the outside edge of Haque's bat before flying to Rohit, who couldn't grab the catch. Rohit immediately went off the field after injuring his webbing. The BCCI informed that Rohit was sent for scans thereafter.

Another injury scare for Chahar

Like Rohit, pace spearhead also sat in the dugout in the first innings. He started the proceedings for India but went off after delivering three overs. It has been learned that Chahar is reeling from a hamstring injury.

Double of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets (home ODIs)

Shakib Al Hasan, who took a five-wicket haul in the series opener, struggled with the bat in the 2nd ODI. A couple of bouncers from Umran Malik struck him. Sundar dismissed Shakib for just 8(21). However, Shakib unlocked a massive achievement in ODI cricket. He has become the first all-rounder to complete 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in home ODIs.

Shakib has a brilliant average difference

Former Sri Lanka batter is Shakib's closest rival in terms of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in ODIs at home. The former struck 3,880 runs and took 119 wickets in home ODIs during his career. Shakib has a brilliant average difference of 12.29.

Mehidy, Mahmudullah break these records

Mehidy and Mahmudullah registered the second-highest seventh-wicket ODI partnership for Bangladesh. They broke the record of Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Saifuddin, who shared a 127-run stand against Zimbabwe in 2018. Notably, Mehidy was also involved in Bangladesh's highest seventh-wicket ODI stand (174* with Afif Hossain).

A record-breaking partnership

Mehidy continues his exploits after guiding Bangladesh to a one-wicket win in the series opener. Mehidy, along with Mahmudullah, steadied Bangladesh's ship after they were reduced to 69/6 (18.6). The duo shared a century partnership, taking the hosts past 200 (45th over). Mehidy and Mahmudullah now have the highest partnership (148) for any wicket against India in ODI cricket.

Maiden century in ODI cricket

While Mehidy was watchful initially, he launched a counter-attack in the last five overs of the innings. The right-handed batter slammed his maiden century in ODIs in the final over. Mehidy has become just the second player to have slammed an ODI ton batting at number eight or lower. He finished with an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes).

Another feat for Mehidy

Mehidy now has the joint-highest score by a player batting at number eight or lower in ODI cricket. He emulated the feat achieved by Ireland's Simi Singh. The latter slammed an unbeaten 100 against South Africa in Dublin last year.