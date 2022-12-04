Sports

Bangladesh register first ODI win over India in seven years

Bangladesh register first ODI win over India in seven years

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha Dec 04, 2022, 07:16 pm 4 min read

Bangladesh overcame India in the first of the three-ODI series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bangladesh beat India in the first of the three-ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. India managed 186/10, with KL Rahul scoring an important 70-ball 73. Shakib Al Hasan claimed five scalps (5/36) for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh were reduced to 136/9, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38*) brought them home. Bangladesh have registered their first ODI win over India in seven years.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh bowled out India for 186, with Shakib leading the charge. Ebadot Hossain assisted him with four wickets, taking his career-best ODI figures (4/47 in 8.2 overs). Meanwhile, Rahul was the lone warrior for India. Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar got starts but failed to capitalize. Bangladesh went past India's total with the help of a gritty inning by Miraz.

Fourth ODI fifer for Shakib

Star all-rounder Shakib ran into the Indian batting line-up in the 1st ODI. He dismissed veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 11th over. Shakib then got rid of Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Shakib registered the first-ever five-wicket haul by a Bangladesh spinner against India in ODIs.

Shakib races to 290 ODI wickets

Shakib, Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, has raced to 290 wickets. In the process, he left behind Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (288) and India's Ajit Agarkar (288) in terms of ODI wickets. Shakib's average in the format has improved to 29.09. He has nine four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. It was his 222nd appearance in 50-over cricket.

Shakib breaks this record

Shakib now has the most wickets by a player at a single ground. By taking his 123rd wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Shakib overtook Wasim Akram, who took 122 wickets in Sharjah during his career.

Shakib has dismissed Kohli four times

Kohli has fallen to Shakib for the fourth time in ODI cricket. The former has racked up 118 runs off 125 balls against Shakib in the format. The tally includes a total of 50 dot balls. Kohli has smashed 10 fours and 1 six against Shakib in 50-over cricket. The former has struck at 94.40 and has an average of 94.4 against Shakib.

11th ODI fifty for Rahul

KL Rahul came to the crease after India were reduced to 49/3. India had lost their top three - Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli. Rahul shared valuable stands with Shreyas Iyer and Sundar. As stated, Rahul slammed his 11th half-century in 50-over cricket. He smashed 73 off 70 balls before Ebadot Hossain dismissed him in the 40th over. Rahul hammered 5 fours and 4 sixes.

A look at his ODI numbers

Despite batting at several different positions, Rahul boasts a terrific record in ODI cricket. He has so far smashed 1,738 runs in 46 games at a brilliant average of 45.74. His strike rate reads 88.45. Besides 11 fifties, the 30-year-old has five tons in the format. It must be noted that Rahul has been batting sporadically as an opener and as a middle-order batter.

Career-best figures for Hossain

Bangladesh seamer Ebadot Hossain, playing just his second ODI, took four wickets. He dismissed Iyer, Rahul, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Mohammed Siraj to claim his career-best figures in ODI cricket (4/47 in 8.2 overs).

A historic win for Bangladesh!

Bangladesh have secured their first win over India in seven years. Before this match, Bangladesh last defeated India in 2015 during the three-match ODI series at home. Notably, India lost that away series 2-1, having claimed a consolation win in the decider. It is to note that India won all of their ODIs against Bangladesh since that defeat (before the Dhaka ODI).

Sixth-most ODI runs for India

Although Indian skipper Rohit did not fare well with the bat, he attained a significant feat. With a 27-run knock, he surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378) to become India's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Rohit, with 9,403 runs, is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,353), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889), and MS Dhoni (10,773) in terms of ODI runs.

Bangladesh's second-highest partnership for 10th wicket

A middle-order collapse reduced Bangladesh to 136/9 while chasing 187. However, Mehidy Hasan (38*) and Mustafizur Rahman (10*) added an unbeaten 51, propelling Bangladesh to victory. This is Bangladesh's second-highest partnership for the 10th wicket in ODI cricket.