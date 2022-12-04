Sports

Shakib dismisses Virat Kohli for the fourth time (ODIs): Stats

Dec 04, 2022

Shakib dismissed Kohli for 9 in the 1st ODI

Indian batter Virat Kohli fell for a paltry 9 (15) in the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan dismissed the 34-year-old, with Litton Das taking a phenomenal catch. Shakib has now removed Kohli four times in ODI cricket. Their rivalry dates back to 2010. Here are the key stats.

A look at the head-to-head record

As stated, Kohli has fallen to Shakib for the fourth time in ODI cricket. The former has racked up 118 runs off 125 balls against Shakib. The tally includes 50 dot balls. Kohli has smashed 10 fours and 1 six against Shakib in the format. The former has struck at 94.40 and has an average of 94.4 against Shakib.

Kohli's numbers against spinners in ODIs

Kohli, India's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs, has smashed 4,468 runs against spinners in the format. He has an average and a strike rate of 70.92 and 93.47, respectively, against spinners. Notably, spinners have dismissed Kohli 63 times in 50-over cricket. The tally includes as many as 1,842 dot balls. Kohli has smashed the spinners for over 50 sixes (52).

Kohli averages 79.94 against left-arm spinners in ODIs



Kohli averages 79.94 against left-arm spinners in ODI cricket. He has fallen to them 17 times in the format. He has a healthy strike rate of 91.33 against left-arm spinners. The tally includes as many as 597 dot balls.

Fourth fifer for Shakib

Star all-rounder Shakib mowed down the Indian batting line-up in the 1st ODI. He dismissed veterans Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the same over. Shakib then got rid of Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Shakib has become the first Bangladesh spinner to take four wickets in an ODI innings against India.

Most ODI wickets at a single ground

Shakib now has the most wickets by a player at a single ground. By taking his 123rd wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Shakib overtook Wasim Akram, who took 122 wickets in Sharjah during his career.