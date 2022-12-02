Sports

Steve Smith vs Don Bradman: Statistical comparison after 29 tons

Steve Smith brought his A-game out in the opening Test against West Indies as he racked up his fourth double-century in the format. The Australian Test vice-captain returned unbeaten of 200 off 311 balls as the hosts declared at 598/4 while batting first. During the course of his knock, Smith equaled Don Bradman's tally of 29 Test centuries. Here we compare their stats.

Smith toiled with WI bowlers

Smith came out to bat at number four at the Perth Stadium. He had returned unbeaten on 59 on Day 1. The veteran batter reached three figures on the second day and subsequently recorded a magnificent double ton. Smith added 251 and 196 runs alongside Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Travis Head (99), respectively. He accomplished many milestones in the game.

Why does this story matter?

Bradman is arguably the greatest Test batter of all time as his numbers are nothing but jaw-dropping.

While no other batter has come close to his average of 99.94, Smith's stellar run in the format has drawn comparisons with the Aussie legend.

Over the years, the latter has made and shattered many prominent records.

Here we compare their Test numbers for the stat nerds.

What do the overall numbers say?

With 6,996 runs in 52 Tests, Bradman is still Australia's 13th-highest run-getter in the format. His astonishing average of 99.94 is the highest among batters with at least 150 Test runs. Smith's current tally of 8,361 runs in 88 Tests is the sixth-highest for an Aussie. His average (61.47) is only second to Bradman among batters with at least 2,000 Test runs.

Time taken to reach 29 centuries

Bradman notched his 29th and last Test ton in his penultimate innings (79). He is the fastest to reach the milestone. While Sachin Tendulkar (148) holds the second position, Smith is third on the list, having accomplished the feat in 155 innings. Meanwhile, Smith has 36 half-centuries in the longest format. Bradman has 13 fifties under his belt.

A look at their home record

Bradman finished his career with 4,322 runs in 33 home Tests, averaging 98.22. The tally includes 18 tons and 10 half-centuries with his highest score being 299* vs South Africa. Smith has 4,101 in 44 Tests Down Under at 66.14. He has smothered 15 tons and 16 fifties at home. His highest Test score was also recorded at home, 239 vs England in 2017.

What do the away records say?

Bradman played 19 away Tests, scoring 2,674 runs at 102.84 (50s: 3, 100s: 11). His highest Test score of 334 was recorded against England in Leeds in 1930. Meanwhile, Smith has so far scored 4,260 runs in 44 away Tests at 57.56. The tally includes 14 centuries and 20 fifties with his highest score being 215 vs England at Lord's in 2015.

Bradman has most double centuries in Tests

12 of Bradman's 29 Test tons were converted into double centuries. While no other batter has as many double hundreds in the format, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (11) holds the second place. Bradman is also among the only four batters with two triple tons in the longest format. Smith, with four double tons, is way behind Bradman in this regard.

A look at their record in Ashes

Bradman is the highest run-scorer in Ashes history with 5,028 runs in 37 games at 89.78. With 3,044 runs in 32 games, Smith occupies the fifth position in the list. He averages 59.68 versus England. Bradman smashed 19 Ashes centuries (highest). Smith has amassed the third-most centuries (11). England's Jack Hobbs holds the second place with 12 three-figure scores.

What did Smith say on equaling Bradman's record?

While Smith was delighted after equaling Bradman's feat, he is determined to enhance his tally. "Bradman was the greatest to play the game, happy with 29. Hopefully, a few more to come," stated Smith.