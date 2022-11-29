Sports

Who is Shiva Singh, the spinner who conceded 7 sixes?

Written by V Shashank Nov 29, 2022

Shiva Singh was a part of the Indian squad that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup

Uttar Pradesh spinner Shiva Singh conceded seven sixes in an over against Maharashtra in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. Bowling in the 49th over, the slow left-arm orthodox was blasted for 43 runs by rival skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (220*). Shiva wound up with figures worth 0/88 in nine overs. However, there's more to his profile than the infamous over.

How did the match pan out?

Maharashtra racked up 330/5 after UP elected to field in the second quarter-final. Interestingly, 220 of those runs came off Gaikwad's bat. Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi scored 37 runs each. For UP, Kartik Tyagi was the pick of bowlers (3/66). Later, an in-form Aryan Juyal slammed a 143-ball 159 to truncate the chase for UP but it wasn't enough (272/10).

A look at his domestic career

Shiva made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19. He has since featured in only seven matches and claimed five wickets at 57.80. He has an economy of 4.98 (BBI: 2/43). Shiva played his maiden T20 game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19. He owns nine wickets in 15 matches at 41.88. He is yet to foray into First-Class cricket.

Shiva grabbed the top honor in his India Under-19 days

Shiva was a part of the Indian squad that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. He snapped up four wickets in six matches while averaging 33.00. He pocketed figures worth 2/20 after bowling eight overs in the semi-final against Pakistan, dismissing now-pace sensation Shaheen Afridi for a duck. Shiva played an invaluable part as Pakistan succumbed to a 203-run defeat (69/10).

Shiva made headlines as a 360-degree bowler

As per a report on Indian Express, Shiva once completed a full rotation in his run-up during a CK Nayudu Trophy fixture in 2018. The on-field umpires signaled it as a dead ball. To his defense, Shiva reportedly told ESPNcricinfo that the "batsmen get away with reverse-sweep or switch hit but when bowlers do it, it's a dead ball."

Shiva's run-up garnered significant attention

A unique feat for Gaikwad

As stated, Gaikwad smashed Shiva for seven sixes in an over in the second Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final. The latter bowled one no-ball in that over. Gaikwad eventually got to 220 runs off 159 balls, hammering a record 16 sixes besides 10 fours. The Maharashtra skipper led from the front, having returned unbeaten with a strike rate of 138.36.

A look at the semi-finalists of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23

The semi-finals are scheduled for November 30. Karnataka beat Punjab by four wickets, while Saurashtra bested Tamil Nadu by 44 runs. Karnataka and Saurashtra will be squaring off in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Maharashtra will be up against Assam, who bested Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets. The final will take place on December 2 in Ahmedabad.