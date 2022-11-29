Sports

SL vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Nov 29, 2022, 05:58 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka have a slender 3-2 lead over Afghanistan in ODI match-ups (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will look to level the scenes in the third and final ODI against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Lankans suffered a 60-run defeat in the first outing, while rain played spoilsport in the second ODI. Afghanistan have a well-rounded attack to clinch the series. SL, however, will look to foil their plans. Here's the complete preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the duel. Sides batting second have won 19 of the 35 ODIs here with the average first-innings score being 248. Afghanistan pacers took nine of the 10 Sri Lankan wickets in the first outing. The match will get underway at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can live-stream it at ICC.tv.

Here's the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just six times in ODIs so far, with SL having a slender 3-2 lead (NR: 1). Afghanistan and Sri Lanka never met in a bilateral match before this series.

A riveting contest awaits both sides

Afghanistan will bank heavily on hard-hitter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and veteran Rahmat Shah. Ibrahim clocked a ton in the first ODI. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah and Rahmat slammed fifties each in the first two matches. For SL, opener Pathum Nissanka will look to extend his sensational form in limited-overs cricket. Spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga and seamer Kasun Rajitha can be backed to do the needful.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Who are the key performers (ODIs)?

Nissanka's scores in the last five ODIs read 3*, 85, 2, 13, and 137. Hasaranga has affected 37 dismissals across 33 ODIs. He averages 34.86. Rajitha owns 14 wickets at 37.07. He claimed career-best figures (3/31) in the second ODI. Rahmat has scored 594 runs in 11 innings this year at 54.00 (50s: 6). Farooqi has pocketed 17 wickets in nine ODIs, averaging 19.58.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Gulbadin Naib, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Rashid Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Charith Asalanka, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Fazalhaq Farooqi (vc), Maheesh Theekshana.