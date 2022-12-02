Sports

Pat Cummins completes 200 Test wickets: Key stats

Dec 02, 2022

Cummins has seven five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pat Cummins completed 200 Test wickets during the opening Test against West Indies. The Australian captain accomplished the milestone on the third day of the contest WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored 64 off 166 balls, was the milestone victim. Meanwhile, Cummins became the fifth-fastest Australian to accomplish the milestone, achieving the feat in 44 Tests. Here we look at his stats.

A look at Test career of Cummins

Cummins, who made his Test debut in November 2011, has been sensational in the format. The top-ranked Test bowler at the moment, Cummins averages around 22 in the longest format. He has seven five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests. Owing to the same, he is among the very few pacers to have led a Test team.

Cummins joins elite list

While Clarrie Grimmett (36) is the fastest Aussie to complete 200 Test wickets, Dennis Lillee (38), Stuart MacGill (41) and Shane Warne (42) are the other Aussies to accomplish the milestone faster than Cummins. Lillee and Cummins are the only pacers among the aforementioned players.

History scripted in Perth Test

This feat means Australia became the first team to field four bowlers with at least 200 Test wickets under their belt. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood had 438, 287, and 215 Test wickets, respectively prior to the ongoing contest.

How has Cummins fared as captain?

Cummins, who took over the reins in December last year, became Australia's first specialist fast-bowling Test captain in over 65 years. Ray Lindwall served the role in one match in 1956. Cummins has certainly embraced the challenge as he had 35 wickets in nine Tests prior to this contest. The tally also includes two five-wicket hauls. Notably, Cummins is also now Australia's ODI skipper.

How has the match proceeded so far?

Double-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith powered Australia past 500 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies in Perth. The duo shared a 251-run stand, while Travis Head fell one short of his century. Australia declared on 598/4 (152.4). West Indies have responded well, as openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Brathwaite, scored 51 and 64, respectively.