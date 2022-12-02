Sports

IPL 2023 Auction: List of players, base-price and purse remaining

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 02, 2022, 11:11 am 3 min read

IPL 2023 likely to get underway in March end (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A total of 991 players have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction, scheduled to take place later this month, as per ESPNcricinfo. No Indian player is among the 21 men, who have listed themselves with the maximum reserve price of Rs. 2 crore. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne haven't registered their names. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The bidding event will reportedly take place on December 23 in Kochi.

With the squad strength being 25 players, a maximum of 87 players can be bought in the auction of which 30 can be overseas signings.

714 Indian and 277 overseas players are part of the list.

Players going under the hammer will be shortlisted based on the inputs from all franchises.

A look at the Indian group

Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal are among the 19 capped Indian players to have registered for the auction. Interestingly, no Indian players feature in the Rs. 1.5 crore or Rs. 2 crore bands. Jaydev Unadkat, who has been in stellar form lately, has listed his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. He is expected to fetch a substantial amount.

Several overseas players have registered for the auction

All-rounders like Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Sam Curran are expected to go big this time around. The trio is expected to be a part of the marquee set which opens proceedings. Kane Williamson and probably Agarwal can also be slotted in the same. Eyes will also be on Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, who are familiar with the drill of IPL.

End of Dwayne Bravo’s IPL career?

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history (183), Bravo seems to have bided adieu to the tournament at least as a player. He is arguably the biggest absentee from the list. Though Australia have the maximum overseas registration (57), Smith and Labuschagne are missing. Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, has not put his name forward as well to manage his workload.

The 2 crore band

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, and Jason Holder.

The 1.5 crore band

Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, and Sherfane Rutherford.

The 1 crore band

Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, and David Wiese.

Remaining purse of franchises

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 42.25 crore. Punjab Kings: Rs. 32.20 crore. Lucknow Supergiants: Rs. 23.35 crore. Mumbai Indians: Rs. 20.55 crore. Chennai Super Kings: Rs. 20.45 crore. Delhi Capitals: Rs. 19.45 crore. Gujarat Titans: Rs. 19.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals: Rs. 13.20 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs. 8.75 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs. 7.05 crore.

A look at the key developments

All 10 franchises have Rs. 95 crore to build their respective teams as there has been an increment of Rs. 5 crore in the salary cap. Meanwhile, the 16th edition of IPL is likely to get underway in the last week of March. It will see the return of the home-and-away format. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions of the competition.