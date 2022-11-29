Sports

2023 World Cup: These teams can miss direct qualification



West Indies have completed their set of matches in the current Super League cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC World Cup Super League is at an interesting leg. Only one of West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Ireland can qualify for the 2023 World Cup directly, with a solitary spot remaining. Afghanistan became the seventh team to go through after their second ODI against Sri Lanka got abandoned. Each of the top six sides have at least 120 points.

Why does this story matter?

As per the format of the Super League, the top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the World Cup as of the cut-off date (May 2023).

Meanwhile, the remaining five teams would have to compete in a qualifying tournament, including five other Associate teams, for the final two spots.

And, WI have completed their set of matches in the current cycle.

WC Super League standings (as of November 27, 2022)

WI are seventh in the Super League with 88 points (nine wins from 24 matches). They would have attained 90 points following the series defeat to New Zealand. However, the slow over-rate resulted in a further deduction of points. Top eight teams: India (134), England (125), NZ (125), Australia (120), Bangladesh (120), Pakistan (120), Afghanistan (115), and WI (88).

Can Ireland finish above WI?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ireland, currently ninth with 68 points, can overtake West Indies in the Super League standings. The Irishmen could go the distance even if they win even two of the three ODIs against Bangladesh next year. Ireland have a better Net Run Rate (-0.382) than that of WI (-0.738). This further boosts Ireland's chances of qualification.

SA, SL have a decent chance

At present, WI are above Sri Lanka (10th with 67 points), South Africa (11th with 59 points), and Zimbabwe (12th with 45 points). However, SA still have five fixtures remaining (three against England and two against Netherlands). SL need to win at least three of their remaining matches (one against Afghanistan and three against NZ). Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Netherlands are not in contention.

WI failed to qualify for 2022 T20 WC

West Indies, once deemed the powerhouse of cricket, have been in a downward spiral of late. They were the champions of the inaugural 50-over World Cup in 1975. WI then defended their title in 1979 before losing to India in the famous 1983 WC final. Notably, the two-time T20 World Cup winners (2012 and 2016) failed to qualify for the 2022 event.

WI won five ODIs in 2022

WI managed to win just five of 21 ODIs in 2022 (lost 16). They have suffered series defeats to Ireland, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in this period. Their only series win came against the Netherlands (3-0).