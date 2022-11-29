Sports

Ben Stokes set to unlock this achievement in Tests: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 29, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Stokes eyes the double of 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and England will clash in a historic three-match Test series, starting December 1. The Brits, who clinched the T20I leg of the tour 4-3, last played a Test in Pakistan in 2005. England captain, Ben Stokes, eyes a massive record in the series. The star all-rounder is set to complete the double of 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes has been a champion performer in Tests.

He took the charge of England's Test side in April after Joe Root stepped down as the skipper.

Stokes is a versatile player, and his batting has been top-notch in the middle order.

The medium-pacer also carries the ability to produce crucial breakthroughs in crunch moments.

And now, he is set to enter an elite list.

Stokes set to attain this feat

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Jacques Kallis, Sir Ian Botham, and Kapil Dev have registered 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket so far. Stokes, who presently has 5,429 runs and 192 wickets, could complete the double in the upcoming series against Pakistan. He requires eight wickets to reach this landmark. Stokes completed 5,000 Test runs in March this year.

1,000 runs, 50 wickets, 50 catches

Stokes is one of the few England players to have registered over 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in Test cricket. The England all-rounder has taken 90 catches in the format to date.

Stokes eyes 3,000-run mark in away Tests

Stokes has a remarkable record in Tests away from home. He has racked up 2,911 runs from 44 away Tests at an average of 35.50. In the impending series, he can become just the 15th man with over 3,000 Test runs in foreign conditions. If he does so, Stokes would surpass Graham Gooch (2,983) and Nasser Hussain (2931) in terms of runs.

A look at his career stats

Over the years, Stokes has emerged as a match-winner across formats. Be it the 2019 ICC World Cup or the famous Headingley Test (Ashes 2019), Stokes has a knack for adding his Midas touch. An all-format specialist, Stokes has scored 5,429 Test runs at 36.19. He has 12 tons and 26 fifties (HS: 258*). Stokes has also managed to claim 192 wickets at 31.51.