PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors dominate Day 4 proceedings

Pakistan were beaten all over on Day 4 of the first Test against England in Rawalpindi. Resuming from 499/7, Agha Salman's fifty helped the hosts steer to 597/10. Will Jacks (6/161) ended up completing a six-fer on his debut. Later, fifties from Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Harry Brook got the visitors to 264/7d at tea. Pakistan need 263 runs to win the Test.

Agha Salman completes his fifty

Salman, who survived Day 3 while batting on 10 off 23 deliveries, raced to a 67-ball 53. The batting all-rounder slammed seven fours and a six in his innings, including a boundary off Jack Leach to bring up his second half-century in Tests. Jacks got him out from around the wicket but not before Salman piloted Pakistan past 550 (554/8).

Jacks runs down the Pakistani line-up

Jacks, who dismissed each of Pakistan's centurions on Day 3, extended his heroics to claim his maiden six wicket-haul in Test cricket on debut. The off-spinner got Salman caught at the slips. Zahid Mahmood got stumped while failing at a reverse sweep. Haris Rauf followed soon to ensure that the 24-year-old registered his career-best effort (6/161).

Jacks scripts history on Test debut

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jacks has become the first England spinner to take six wickets on debut since Peter Such in 1993. It's also his maiden five-wicket haul in Test and First-Class cricket.

Root, Brook put Pakistan under the cosh

Root, who was dismissed on 23 early on, ended up scoring a sublime fifty. He mistimed a sweep shot to be out in the 29th over, with skipper Ben Stokes (0) following him a few balls later. Root was involved in a 96-run stand with hard-hitter Brook for the fourth wicket. The latter then fetched 56 runs with Jacks on the other end.

Root bats left-handed against spinner Zahid

Root stunned the cricket fraternity after reaching his 55th half-century. In the 23rd over, Root turned into a left-handed batter against Zahid and luckily survived a dismissal. He swept toward mid-wicket on the first ball before being dropped by Naseem Shah on a tossed-up delivery. Root, who was batting on 52, went on to score 69-ball 73 (4s: 6).

Brook-Jacks whip the hosts left, right, and center

Brook and Jacks brought up a 56-run stand for the sixth wicket in merely 31 deliveries. The duo hammered 17 runs off Zahid in the 33rd over, hitting a six each. Jacks clubbed two maximums in the 34th over before getting out to Salman on 24. Brook sneaked in a boundary off the last ball to tally 18 runs off the over.

England struck twice in the last session

England declared after setting up a 343-run target and four sessions remaining. The visitors struck twice post-tea, with Ollie Robinson and Stokes trumping Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, respectively, within six overs. Azhar Ali was retired hurt in the fifth over. Imam-ul-Haq batted valiantly, striking seven boundaries and remaining unbeaten on 43 with Saud Shakeel (24*). Pakistan's score read 80/2 at stumps.