Decoding Marnus Labuschagne's stellar Test numbers at home

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 04, 2022, 05:47 pm 3 min read

Labuschagne averages over 70 in home Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne smashed twin centuries as Australia thrashed West Indies by 164 runs in the opener of the two-match Test series in Perth. Labuchagne scored 204 in the first innings and followed it up with a brisk 104*. He, hence, received the Player-of-the-Match award. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has been a prolific run-getter in Tests, particularly at home. Let's decode his Test stats down under.

Why does this story matter?

Labuschagne, who is currently the second-ranked Test batter, has emerged as a prolific run-scorer for Australia in Tests.

He has owned the number three position with his brilliance with the willow.

Often compared with his teammate Steve Smith, Labuschagne seems on the right track to attain similar or even greater heights than the Australian vice-captain.

His record at home is nothing but jaw-dropping.

Third Aussie to get the milestone

This was the first instance of Labuschagne smashing twin centuries in a Test match. Overall, he became the third Australian and eighth batter overall to score a century and double hundred in the same Test.

Unique record for Smith and Labuschagne

Labuschagne (204) and Smith (200*) each scored a double-century in the same Test innings. It's the first time any two players have done so since Ricky Ponting (221) and Michael Clarke (210) against India in January 2012.

A look at his overall numbers

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts 2,847 runs in 29 Tests. He averages 59.31 in the format. Besides nine tons, the 28-year-old also has 13 fifties in Tests. He completed 2,000 runs at home during the Perth Test. Eight of his nine Test tons have been recorded down under.

Prolific run since debut

Only Joe Root (4321) has scored more Test runs than Labuschagne since the latter's debut in the format. The England star is also the only batter with more Test tons (14) than Labuschagne in this period.

Labuschagne breaks this record of Smith

Meanwhile, Labuschagne smashed Smith's record of most 50-plus scores by an Aussie after 29 Tests. While Labuschagne touched his 22nd fifty-plus score in the game, Smith had 20 fifty-plus scores after 29 Tests.

How has he fared at home?

Labuschagne currently owns 2,094 runs at home in 18 Tests. He averages 72.2 Down Under. Only Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher Test average among Australian batters with at least 1,500 runs at home. Notably, Labuschagne is yet to be dismissed on a duck on home soil. He has eight fifties, as many tons, including two double tons in Australia (Highest score: 215).

Most home runs since debut

No other batter since Labuschagne's debut has scored over 2,000 Test runs at home. With 1,858 runs, Root holds the second place. Among Australians, Travis Head follows the list with 1,296 runs under his belt.

A look at his away record

Labuschagne's away Test record is also pretty decent. He has scored 753 runs in 11 games at 39.63. He only has a solitary hundred and five half-centuries away from home in whites. 104 reads his highest score.