Sports
England's Will Jacks claims six-fer on Test debut: Key stats
While runs have been scored for fun in the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and England, Will Jacks starred with the ball. The off-spinner, who is standing in his debut Test, claimed a six-for in Pakistan's first innings. He returned with 6/191 in 40.3 overs. Notably, Jacks was not a part of England's first-choice playing XI. Here we look at his stats.
Why does this story matter?
- Jacks didn't feature in England's initial XI, announced on the eve of the game.
- However, he replaced wicket-keeper Ben Foakes prior to the toss as the latter was down with an illness.
- The Surrey all-rounder grabbed the opportunity and made a mark with both bat and the ball.
- Batting at number eight, he scored a 29-ball 30 in England's first innings (four boundaries).
Jacks attains massive feat
Overall, Jacks claimed the 16th-best figures for an England bowler on Test debut. He is also the First England bowler to have claimed a six-wicket haul in an innings on Test debut since James Kirtley in 2003.
Third-best figures on Pakistan soil
Meanwhile, Jacks recorded the third-best figures by an England bowler on Pakistan soil. Phil Edmonds (7/66) and Nick Cook (6/65) are the only Englishmen with better Test figures in the Asian nation. No other England bowler has a Test six-fer in Pakistan.
How has he fared in First-Class cricket?
Notably, this was Jack's maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket as well. He had 21 wickets in 41 red-ball games before making his Test debut. 4/65 were his best figures. He scored 1,790 at 35.09 in those contests.
How has the match proceeded?
England, who added a record 506/4 on Day 1, folded for 657 in the subsequent day. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook scored centuries for the Three Lions. Pakistan responded well on a lifeless Rawalpindi track, mustering 579 runs, giving England a 78-run first-innings lead. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam scored tons. The game is heading toward a draw.