Sports

England's Will Jacks claims six-fer on Test debut: Key stats

England's Will Jacks claims six-fer on Test debut: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 04, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

Jacks returned with 6/191 in 40.3 overs (Source: Twitter/surreycricket)

While runs have been scored for fun in the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and England, Will Jacks starred with the ball. The off-spinner, who is standing in his debut Test, claimed a six-for in Pakistan's first innings. He returned with 6/191 in 40.3 overs. Notably, Jacks was not a part of England's first-choice playing XI. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Jacks didn't feature in England's initial XI, announced on the eve of the game.

However, he replaced wicket-keeper Ben Foakes prior to the toss as the latter was down with an illness.

The Surrey all-rounder grabbed the opportunity and made a mark with both bat and the ball.

Batting at number eight, he scored a 29-ball 30 in England's first innings (four boundaries).

Jacks attains massive feat

Overall, Jacks claimed the 16th-best figures for an England bowler on Test debut. He is also the First England bowler to have claimed a six-wicket haul in an innings on Test debut since James Kirtley in 2003.

Third-best figures on Pakistan soil

Meanwhile, Jacks recorded the third-best figures by an England bowler on Pakistan soil. Phil Edmonds (7/66) and Nick Cook (6/65) are the only Englishmen with better Test figures in the Asian nation. No other England bowler has a Test six-fer in Pakistan.

How has he fared in First-Class cricket?

Notably, this was Jack's maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket as well. He had 21 wickets in 41 red-ball games before making his Test debut. 4/65 were his best figures. He scored 1,790 at 35.09 in those contests.

How has the match proceeded?

England, who added a record 506/4 on Day 1, folded for 657 in the subsequent day. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook scored centuries for the Three Lions. Pakistan responded well on a lifeless Rawalpindi track, mustering 579 runs, giving England a 78-run first-innings lead. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam scored tons. The game is heading toward a draw.