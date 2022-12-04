Sports

Joe Root bats left-handed against leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood; survives dismissal

Joe Root bats left-handed against leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood; survives dismissal

Written by V Shashank Dec 04, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Joe Root survived a dismissal on 52 (Source: Twitter/@cricketpakcompk)

Ace England batter Joe Root shocked the cricket fraternity on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan. In the 23rd over, Root turned into a left-handed batter against leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood. He swept toward mid-wicket on the first ball before being dropped by Naseem Shah on a tossed-up delivery. Root, who was batting on 52, went on to score 69-ball 73.

Here's the video

How has Root fared against Pakistan?

Versus Pakistan, Root has aggregated 1,106 runs at 55.30. He owns a hundred, besides seven fifties. He has clobbered 124 fours. Root's last five scores against Pakistan read 73(69), 29(51), 9*(35), 42(84), and 14(58).

Root loves playing in Asia

Root battered his 10th half-century across 21 Tests played in Asia (100s: 5). He has raced to 2,088 runs at 52.20. It's also his first half-century in Pakistan, given England have toured the nation after a wait of 17 years.

Decoding Root’s Test numbers

Root made his Test debut against India in 2012. He has since amassed 10,600 runs across 125 matches. He averages a perfect 50.00. He has clubbed 28 centuries and 55 half-centuries (HS: 254). He is England's second-highest run-getter after Alastair Cook (12,472). Root has smashed 5,624 runs at home, averaging 53.56. He holds 4,689 and 287 runs in away and neutral venues, respectively.

How has the Test panned out?

England dominated the proceedings and rallied to 657 in 101 overs. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook slammed hundreds each to help the cause. For Pakistan, Zahid had the best figures (4/235). Pakistan managed 579/10, with openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scoring centuries each. In reply, Root and Brook helped England pile up 264/7d at tea, setting a target of 343.

Root’s performance in ICC WTC 2021-23

Root has extended his lead atop the leading run-getters column in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The prolific batter has scored 1,886 runs across 20 matches, ranking above second-placed and fellow countryman Jonny Bairstow (1,285). Root averages a stellar 57.15. He notched his sixth fifty in WTC 2021-23, while he holds eight tons to his name (HS: 180*).