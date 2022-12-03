Sports

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq score hundreds, break this record

Written by V Shashank Dec 03, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have scored centuries in the same innings of a Test twice in 2022 (Source:Twitter@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haq (121) clubbed hundreds each to put the hosts on top in the first of three-match series against England. The pair returned unbeaten on Day 2 with a 181-run stand among themselves. They have now become Pakistan's first opening pair to score hundreds in the same innings on two occasions in Test cricket. Here's more.

Abdullah-Imam unlock this unique record

As stated, the duo of Abdullah and Imam has become the first opening pair for Pakistan to slam centuries in the same Test innings on two occasions. The pair breached the triple figures in the Rawalpindi Test against Australia earlier this year.

Abdullah-Imam enter record books

Notably, it's only the fifth such instance for Pakistan openers to clock hundreds each in an innings against the opposition. Aamer Sohail- Ijaz Ahmed attained the feat against West Indies in 1997. Saeed Anwar-Taufeeq Umar belted centuries against Bangladesh in 2001. Shan Masood-Abid Ali bashed the Lankans to etch history in 2019. Abdullah and Imam have done it twice in 2022.

Pakistan-England slam this record

Notably, it's the first instance wherein openers of both sides have scored hundreds in the first innings of the same match. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley steered past the 100-run mark on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test.

Abdullah and Imam keep the visitors at bay

The pair fetched a massive 225-run stand for the opening wicket, thereby truncating England's tally of 657. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the fifth-highest opening stand for Pakistan in the longest format. Aamer-Ijaz's 298-run partnership stands tall (vs West Indies). Overall, it's the seventh-highest opening partnership against England in red-ball cricket. Notably, it was the third Test ton for both Abdullah and Imam.

How has the first Test panned out?

Batting first, England racked up a mammoth 657 on what has been a dead wicket on offer. Four of England's batters scored hundreds, while the lower-middle order put up a brisk show. Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood (4/235) shone on his debut. Pakistan started on a dominant note as well, with their openers bashing centuries each. Spinner Jack Leach has been the best bet for England.