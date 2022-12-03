Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite surpasses 5,000 career Test runs: Decoding his stats

Kraigg Brathwaite surpasses 5,000 career Test runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 03, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Brathwaite attained the feat on Day 4 of the first Test versus Australia in Perth (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has surpassed the 5,000-run mark in the format. Brathwaite attained the feat on Day 4 of the first Test versus Australia in Perth. The veteran opening batter struck a fighting 64 in the first innings before reaching the milestone during the second innings. Notably, he has struck a century in the second innings. Here's more.

5,000 runs for Brathwaite

Brathwaite has become the 13th West Indies player to register 5,000-plus runs in the format. He has 2,550 runs at home, 347 at neutral venues, and over 2,100 runs away. He slammed his 28th half-century in the first innings. Brathwaite is leading a fightback for West Indies in Perth. He has an average of over 35 and is playing his 80th match.

How has the match panned out so far?

Australia rode on double centuries from the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the first innings to post a significant score of 598/4d. West Indies managed 283 in response. Brathwaite led the way with a patient 64-run effort. For Australia, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc shined. Labuschagne scored a historic century next as Australia posted 184/2d. WI are going well so far.

11th century from Brathwaite's blade, maiden one versus Australia

Brathwaite registered his 11th century and a maiden over versus Australia. He also has four fifties versus the Aussies and is nearing the 500-run mark versus them. Brathwaite has also slammed his third century away (home of opposition). He has four fifty-plus scores in Australia.