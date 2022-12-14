Sports

Ranji Trophy: Pheiroijam's nine-fer, Arjun Tendulkar's ton headline Day 2

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 14, 2022, 05:17 pm 3 min read

Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for Goa (Source: Twitter)

The 2022-23 Ranji Trophy is underway and Day 2 of the tournament witnessed some mind-boggling action. Manipur pacer Pheiroijam Singh recorded a nine-wicket haul and the same was the highlight of the day. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun notched a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. Suyash Prabhudessai, Akshay Chandran, Raghav Dhawan, and Prashant Chopra also scored centuries on the day. Here's more.

Fifer for Diwesh Pathania

Services pacer Diwesh Pathania produced a stellar spell and ran through Karnataka's batting line-up at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He recorded a five-wicket haul, 5/86, as Karnataka were restricted to 304 while batting first. Wicket-keeper Sharath BR (77) top-scored for them. Meanwhile, Services were 96/4 at stumps on Day 2. They would be determined to get a significant first-innings lead.

Pheiroijam Singh picks a nine-fer

Manipur looked down and out after being folded for 186 while batting first against Sikkim. However, pacer Pheiroijam Jotin led the fightback with a sensational nine-wicket haul. He recorded his best figures in First Class cricket as Sikkim could only manage 220, getting a 34-run first-innings lead. Manipur, who finished the day at 59/4, would like to post a substantial total.

Century on debut for Arjun Tendulkar

Following the footsteps of his father, Arjun Tendulkar has smashed a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. Arjun, who is representing Goa this season, accomplished the feat vs Rajasthan. His teammate Suyash Prabhudessai scored a double-ton. While Arjun perished for 120, Prabhudessai ended up scoring 212. Goa were 493/8 at stumps and would like to further strengthen their grip over the game.

Maiden double-ton for Suyash Prabhudessai

Meanwhile, Prabhudessai, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year, brought up his maiden double-ton in First Class cricket. He added 221 runs for the sixth wickets alongside Arjun. His knock was studded with 29 boundaries.

Akshay Chandran's 150 puts Kerala in command

Number-six batter Akshay Chandran scored a 268-ball 150 as Kerala posted 475 while batting first against Jharkhand. Besides Chandran, Sijomon Joseph contributed 83 runs. Veteran left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the Jharkhand bowlers, scalping a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Jharkhand finished the day at 87/3. Going past Kerala's total would be a massive challenge for them.

Himachal Pradesh dominate Haryana

After bundling Haryana out for 46, Himachal Pradesh declared their first innings at 487/4. While openers Raghav Dhawan (182) and Prashant Chopra (137) scored tons, Amit Kumar contributed 81 runs. Chaitanya Bishnoi scalped a couple of wickets for Haryana. Haryana would require a miraculous batting effort to script a comeback. HP would aim to seal the deal on the third day.

Shivam Mavi gets a six-fer

Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi's six-wicket haul bundled Bengal out for 169. The same gave UP a paltry 29-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, UP were 122/4 at stumps on Day 2. Bengal, as of now, seem slightly ahead in the contest.