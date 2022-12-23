Sports

Rishabh Pant falls short of his century, breaks this record

Rishabh Pant falls short of his century, breaks this record

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 23, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

Pant could have slammed his fifth Test ton away from home

Indian batter Rishabh Pant played a phenomenal knock on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Pant fell seven runs short of his sixth Test ton, getting dismissed on 93(105). He could have broken Mushfiqur Rahim's record of four Test tons in foreign conditions (among wicket-keepers). Pant touched the 650-run mark in Tests in 2022.

Another scintillating knock by Pant

Pant arrived in the middle when India were tottering on 72/3. India lost their top four before the 100-run mark. Pant then joined forces with Iyer, sharing a 100-plus stand. The duo took India past 200 in the second session. Pant brought up his 11th Test half-century off just 49 balls. He finished with 93 off 105 balls (7 fours, 5 sixes).

Pant completes 650 Test runs in 2022

Pant now has over 650 runs in Test cricket this year. He has touched this mark in the format for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to do so. Pant racked up 748 runs from 12 Tests last year. Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record for the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a calendar year (749).

Most times dismissed in 90s (among wicket-keepers)

Pant has now been dismissed the most number of times in 90s (Test cricket) among wicket-keepers. This was his sixth such dismissal in the format. Pant surpassed Dhoni, who registered five such Test scores throughout his career.

Pant could have broken this record

Pant could have broken the record of Rahim, who owns four Test tons away from home (among wicket-keepers). The duo follows England's Les Ames (5) on this list. Adam Gilchrist (10) and Andy Flower (6) occupy the top two spots. It is worth noting that no Indian wicket-keeper other than Pant has more than one Test century in foreign conditions.

The summary of Day 2

India resumed the match with their overnight score of 19/0. They lost KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in quick succession. India were reduced to 94-4 after losing both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Pant and Shreyas Iyer then shared a 159-run stand, handing India the required stability. However, the Indian innings folded for 314 with a lower-order collapse. Bangladesh finished with 7-0(6) at stumps.