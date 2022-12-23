Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: RCB buy England all-rounder Will Jacks

Jacks' bid started at INR 1.5 crore (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

England all-rounder Will Jacks has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 3.2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. Jacks' bid started at INR 1.5 crore and alongside RCB, Rajasthan Royals (RR) also went after him straightaway. After a brief bidding war, RCB got him onboard. Jacks would like to justify the franchise's decision. Here are further details.

Who is Will Jacks?

Jacks is a batting all-rounder who represents Surrey in the England domestic cricket. He is a right-handed batter and bowls right-arm off-spin. The 24-year-old is known to smack the ball hard in the end overs besides bowling handy spells. Jacks recently took a six-fer on his Test debut vs Pakistan. The same earned him a lot of recognition around the globe.

A look at his T20 numbers

Jacks so far owns 2,532 runs in 102 T20 games at an average of 29.1. His strike rate is in excess of 150 (154.39). The tally includes 20 fifties and a hundred as well. With the ball, he has scalped 23 wickets at an economy rate of 7.19. The England youngster would like to shine in RCB colors as well.