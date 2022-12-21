Sports

Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chairman; Najam Sethi replaces him

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 21, 2022, 03:14 pm 3 min read

Ramiz Raja's second stint with the PCB comes to an end (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia)

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked Ramiz Raja following the country's 3-0 defeat to England in the Test series at home. According to reports, Najam Sethi has replaced Ramiz as PCB chief. Ramia was nominated directly for the post on August 27 last year. He had become the fourth Test cricketer to hold this post. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

As stated, Ramiz's ouster comes in the aftermath of Pakistan's 3-0 series defeat.

This is the first time Pakistan have been whitewashed in a Test series at home.

Although Pakistan reached the ICC T20 World Cup final with Ramiz at the helm, England and Australia defeated them during the T20I leg.

Pakistan also lost the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka.

An unwanted losing streak for Pakistan

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have been routed in a Test series at home (three or more matches) for the first time. It was the ninth instance of a visiting side completing a whitewash in a series. Pakistan have now lost four consecutive Tests at home, their highest such losing streak in home conditions. They lost three successive home Tests between 1956 and 1959.

Ramiz was appointed in 2021

In August 2021, Ramiz became the fourth former Pakistan cricketer to hold the top post after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki, and Abdul Hafeez Kardar. Retired judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed, an election commissioner nominated by the then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, oversaw the entire process.

Second stint with the PCB

This was the second stint for Ramiz with the PCB. He served as the CEO between 2003 and 2004. Ramiz was actively involved in organizing India's historic tour of Pakistan in 2004. He also played a key role in transforming Pakistan's domestic system. Ramiz helped the PCB bring in central contracts for Pakistan players. However, he had left by the time they were introduced.

A look at his career (as a player)

Ramiz represented Pakistan as a player from 1984 to 1997. He aggregated 5,841 runs from 198 ODIs at an average of 32.09. The tally includes 9 hundreds and 31 fifties. He also racked up 2,833 runs from 57 Tests at 31.83. Ramiz is a veteran of over 10,000 First-class runs. He also tallied 9,490 runs in List A cricket.

Najam Sethi returns!

It is understood that the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Najam Sethi as the new PCB chairman. Notably, Sethi has already held this role in the past (2013 and 2014). He and former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf swapped roles in this period. Sethi was last appointed for this post in 2017. Ehsan Mani replaced him a year later.