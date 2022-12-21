Sports

Bangladesh vs India, Test series: KL Rahul suffers hand injury

Rahul suffered a blow while receiving throwdowns (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul suffered a blow to his hand ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Batting coach Vikram Rathour informed that Rahul injured his hand while receiving throwdowns from the former. India are already without their regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who had earlier sustained a thumb injury. Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara could lead India in Dhaka in Rahul's absence.

Why does this story matter?

Rathour confirmed that Rahul's injury was not serious. He further stated that Rahul was given medical attention.

"The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he will be okay," Rathour said in the pre-match press conference.

Rahul's unavailability will be a setback for the Indian top order, given Rohit remains injured.

The onus will then be on young Shubman Gill.

Who will replace Rahul?

Uncapped opener Abhimanyu Easwaran could make his debut in case Rahul misses the Test. The former came in as a replacement for injured Rohit. Abhimanyu led India A against Bangladesh A, slamming 141 and 157 in the first and second unofficial Tests, respectively. He is a top-order right-handed batter who leads Bengal in domestic cricket. Abhimanyu has featured in 78 First-Class matches.

Pujara could lead India

Pujara, the vice-captain of Team India, could lead in Rahul's absence. The Indian top-order batter brought up his 19th Test hundred in Chattogram. He also scored a 203-ball 90 in the first innings. If Rahul misses out, Pujara will lead India for the first time.

How did the first Test pan out?

India managed 404/10 in the first innings, riding on Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four scalps (4/112). In response, Kuldeep's fifer saw Bangladesh get bowled out for 150. India chose to bat again and declared at 258/2. Gill and Pujara slammed tons. Bangladesh fell short in the chase despite a strong start from their openers.