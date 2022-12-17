Sports

PAK vs ENG: 3rd Test well poised on Day 1

PAK vs ENG: 3rd Test well poised on Day 1

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 17, 2022, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam smashed his 25th fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan managed 304/10 before leaving England at 7/1 on Day 1 of the third Test versus England on Saturday. Babar Azam smashed his 25th fifty as Agha Salman's gritty heroics helped the side go past 300. For England, Jack Leach claimed figures worth 4/140. In response, Pakistan got the key wicket of Zak Crawley. England trail Pakistan by 297 runs. Here's more.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Pakistan were 46/2 before Azhar Ali and Babar added a crucial 71-run stand for the third wicket. Azhar perished for a 68-ball 45. England hit back, dismissing Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before getting the dangerous Babar. Salman's fifty helped Pakistan get to 304 from 237/7. Leach was expensive but bagged four scalps. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed dismissed Crawley.

Babar hammers his 25th fifty; surpasses 500 runs against England

Babar scored 78 from 123 balls, smashing nine fours. He has raced to 3,416 runs in Tests at an average of 48.16. Babar has registered eight tons and 25 fifties. Versus England, he has mustered 557 runs at an impressive 61.88. This was his fifth fifty versus England. In the ongoing series, he has 294 runs across five innings at 58.80.

Salman shows character

Post Babar's dismissal, Pakistan needed someone to stand out and Salman was there to the rescue. Salman shared a valuable stand for the 8th wicket alongside Nauman Ali. He scored 56 runs from 93 deliveries. It was his 3rd fifty.

England do well with the ball

England started well and got two Pakistani scalps before Azhar and Babar defied them. At the stroke of lunch, Azhar gloved down a ball behind towards the leg side to hand England a sigh of relief. Debutant Rehan Ahmed was clinical as Joe Root dismissed Mohammad Rizwan. Babar's run-out was also pivotal in between. Pakistan batters were guilty of playing some poor shots.

Historic moment for Rehan Ahmed

At 18 years and 126 days. Rehan has become the youngest male Test cricketer to play for England. He is now England's first male Test cricketer born in 21st century. Last time England gave a Test cap to someone having experience of 3 FC games or less was Alfred Archer in 1899.