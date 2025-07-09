Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton, reaches Wimbledon 2025 semis: Stats

Men's singles world number one in tennis, Jannik Sinner , has reached the Wimbledon 2025 semis. The top seed took down 10th seed Ben Shelton in straight sets on Court 1. Sinner prevailed in a crunch battle against Shelton, winning 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Notably, the Italian star has reached his 2nd semi-final at Wimbledon. He had earlier reached the semis here in 2023.

Numbers 79-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams Sinner, who is aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon crown, has raced to an 18-4 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 79-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 18-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.

Do you know? 6-1 win-loss record for Sinner over Shelton Sinner owns a 6-1 win-loss record over Shelton in the ATP Tour from 7 meetings. Before this result, Sinner defeated Shelton in the semis of the 2025 Australian Open. Notably, Sinner, who was ousted in the 2024 Wimbledon quarters, beat Shelton in the R16.

Information A look at the match stats Shelton doled out 14 aces with Sinner managing 7. However, the former committed more double faults (6-1). Sinner converted 2/5 break points. He had an 89% win on the 1st serve and 69% win on the 2nd.