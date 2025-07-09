Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton, reaches Wimbledon 2025 semis: Stats
Men's singles world number one in tennis, Jannik Sinner, has reached the Wimbledon 2025 semis. The top seed took down 10th seed Ben Shelton in straight sets on Court 1. Sinner prevailed in a crunch battle against Shelton, winning 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Notably, the Italian star has reached his 2nd semi-final at Wimbledon. He had earlier reached the semis here in 2023.
79-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Sinner, who is aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon crown, has raced to an 18-4 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 79-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 18-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.
6-1 win-loss record for Sinner over Shelton
Sinner owns a 6-1 win-loss record over Shelton in the ATP Tour from 7 meetings. Before this result, Sinner defeated Shelton in the semis of the 2025 Australian Open. Notably, Sinner, who was ousted in the 2024 Wimbledon quarters, beat Shelton in the R16.
A look at the match stats
Shelton doled out 14 aces with Sinner managing 7. However, the former committed more double faults (6-1). Sinner converted 2/5 break points. He had an 89% win on the 1st serve and 69% win on the 2nd.
