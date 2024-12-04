Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Italian tennis sensation Sinner dominated the ATP tour with a record 73 wins, clinching eight titles including the Australian Open, US Open, and ATP Finals.

He was closely followed by Germany's Alexander Zverev with 69 victories, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who secured 54 wins and four titles, including the French Open and Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner won 73 ATP matches in 2024

Who won the most ATP matches in 2024?

By Parth Dhall 06:09 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story The 2024 tennis season saw some thrilling and momentous matches on the ATP tour. Beside the usual four Grand Slams, the season was graced by the 2024 Paris Olympics singles event, where Novak Djokovic reigned supreme. While Djokovic couldn't win a major, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz claimed 12 titles between them. Here are the players with most ATP wins in 2024.

Jannik Sinner: 73 wins

Italian star Sinner had a breakout season as he finished as the year-end world number one. Sinner won as many as eight titles, including the Australian Open, US Open, and the ATP Finals. He also helped Italy win their second successive Davis Cup title. He finished as the only man with 70+ ATP wins in 2024 (73-6).

Alexander Zverev: 69 wins

Germany's Alexander Zverev finished just behind Sinner in terms of ATP wins. He is the only man other than Sinner with 60+ wins on the tour this year (69-21). He won the Paris and Rome Masters beside reaching the French Open final. Notably, Zverev claimed his first Masters 1000 title on clay since 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz: 54 wins

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz finished as the only man other than Sinner to claim more than three titles in 2024. He won four trophies, including the French Open and Wimbledon honors. The Spaniard scripted history after winning his second Wimbledon title. Alcaraz also bagged the silver medal at the Paris Olympics after losing the final to Djokovic. He bagged a 54-13 win-loss record.