Men's singles second seed Jannik Sinner has reached the fourth round (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Jannik Sinner books fourth-round spot: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:06 pm May 31, 202408:06 pm

What's the story Men's singles second seed Jannik Sinner has reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. The big-serving Sinner dispatched Pavel Kotov in straight sets. Sinner won the contest 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner, who claimed the 2024 Australian Open title, extended his lead at Grand Slams this year to 10-0. Sinner has lifted three titles on the ATP Tour this season. Here's more.

Numbers

48-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams

22-year-old Sinner has reached the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the fourth time in five attempts. He reached the quarter-finals in 2020 before suffering two fourth-round exits in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Last season, he was ousted in the second round. His win-loss tally in Paris reads 14-4. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a 48-16 win-loss record.

2024

His form in 2024

Sinner started the 2024 season by beating Daniil Medvedev to win the Australian Open. He followed by winning the ATP Rotterdam title next. Sinner was beaten in the semis of the Indian Wells Open. He fought back in style and won the Miami Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas then downed Sinner in the semis of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Sinner was forced to retire in Madrid (quarters).

Information

Key numbers for Sinner

Sinner owns a 31-2 win-loss record in 2024. Versus Kotov, Sinner has raced to a 2-0 win-loss record. Before this match, Sinner beat Kotov at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in 2024. Sinner won 6-2, 7-5.

Information

Here are the match stats

Sinner doled out four aces compared to his opponent's one. However, the former committed one double fault. Sinner had a 79% win on the first serve and 70% win on the second. He converted 3/13 break points.

Opta stats

Sinner in unique company after his victory

Only four male players in the Open Era have won 31+ of their first 33 seasonal matches before turning 23. Jimmy Connors in 1974, Ivan Lendl in 1982, Pete Sampras in 1994 and now Sinner in 2024. Since 2000, Sinner is the third men's player after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win his first 10 Slam matches of the season before turning 23.

Rublev

Matteo Arnaldi stuns sixth seed Andrey Rublev

Matteo Arnaldi stunned sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round. Arnaldi won the contest 7-6, 6-2, 6-4. Arnaldi served 13 aces to Rublev's nine. He converted 5/13 break points. As per Opta, Arnaldi claimed his maiden Grand Slam match win over an ATP top-10. He is the 5th Italian in the past decade to defeat an ATP top 10 opponent at Roland Garros.